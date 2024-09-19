News You Can Eat
New Filipino spot and an espresso martini fest enrich Austin food news
Festival season is finally here, and Austin is kicking things off with cocktail challenges, tasting fests, and holiday pop-ups. Plus, we've got some more permanent options to retreat to if you're just not ready for...all that.
Openings and closings
From the metaphorical ashes of the iconic East Austin hang Ah Sing Den rises a new Filipino champion called Oko on September 25. This really is an incarnation; in fact, it's been called a rebranding, and even the social media accounts have been preserved and switched over. That said, it's an entirely new concept focusing on treats like street food skewers and a kinilaw (Filipino ceviche) bar. It's still located at 1100 E. 6th St. It'll be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 5-10 pm. Catch up on the details in our editorial coverage from the original announcement in June.
Casa Bianca has been both charming and bewildering Austin foodies since it opened in April, combining Italian American food with Japanese cooking techniques that Chef Joseph Zoccoli used at Uchi. Folks who are curious (who wouldn't be?) but hoping for a more casual point of entry now have one in Bar Alcina, the rooftop portion of the space that's almost ready to open on September 24. Staying cool is paramount: The food menu focuses on conservas, sandwiches, and chilled pastas; and drinks will be focus on frozen cocktails and wine. It's located at 1510 E. Cesar Chavez St., and will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 4-10:30 pm. The first two hours of every weekday are a happy hour.
Austinites who are already launching into spooky season can take a dip (or a creaky rowboat) into the Black Lagoon, a Halloween pop-up opening at King Bee (1906 E. 12th St.) on October 11. With all the obligatory decor and some spooky tiki cocktails, it'll run through October 31. Signature cocktails include Nosferatu’s Rise with Coconut Washed Lot 40 Rye Whiskey, cinnamon, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, saline and Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters; and Hex Appeal with Fords Gin, honeydew melon Cordial, lemon, Lustau Dry Vermouth, seltzer, saline, absinthe. Non-alcoholic cocktails are also on the 10-item menu.
Make mermaids scary again.Photo courtesy of Black Lagoon
ICYMI: While the children of the night celebrate Halloween, more sparkly winter types can look forward to Mr. Bo-Jingles, a Christmas pop-up at the Hilton Austin running from November 29 to January 1. It's named after the iconic song "Mr. Bojangles" by Austin's Jerry Jeff Walker, and it'll include lots of fun holiday decor and live music. In more permanent news, the restaurant group behind Canada's first Michelin-starred sushi restaurant is opening an Austin outpost. Aburi Oshi Sushi is technically a new to-go concept, but it's still centered around the larger brand's famous flame-seared pressed sushi.
Other news and notes
Fans of the local mini-chain Mighty Fine Burgers, Fries & Shakes haven't gotten news like this in more than a decade: there's finally a new menu item. Hand-breaded, never-frozen chicken tenders are joining the roster, available in three- or six-piece offers, plus a two-piece option for kids. All of them will be served with Texas toast and Southern gravy.
Singer Post Malone could sell anything, really, but right now it's Austin-based soda Poppi. He's sworn off traditional sodas and welcomed the prebiotic drink — which contains five grams of sugar and 25 calories per can — into his inner circle. A new flavor called Posty’s Custom Wild Berry is now available in Kroger stores. Plus, customers can enter to win one of five sets of tickets to an upcoming Post Malone show.
Talk about uncanny...Photo courtesy of poppi
Two cocktail initiatives are planting their flags (and other garnishes) in Austin in the coming weeks. Already underway is Negroni Week, which runs through September 22 and supports Slow Food's efforts in a more sustainable and equitable food and beverage industry. Try special twists on Negronis at 62 local bars restaurants, found here. Starting up today is the Mr Black Espresso Martini Fest from September 19 to 29 at 50 local bars and restaurants, including some of the same ones participating in Negroni week, found here.
For folks who prefer an all-out extravaganza in their festivals, there's the third annual Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock. There will be more than 30 food tasting stations, more than 70 wine, beer, and spirits brands, and live music. Besides those more expected elements, there will also be cooking demos; a silent auction and giveaways; performers with disco balls and roller skates; and flower crown-makers (for a fee). Guests can also use the code GOODVIBES to save 30 percent on an overnight stay.