News you can eat
Estelle’s is replaced and tapas return in transformative Austin food news
There’s always something new going on in the Austin food scene, but a whole new storyline is revealed when you pay attention in the long term. This week’s updates include a new concept in a recently overturned space, the return of a popular tapas bar, and some new offerings from two businesses getting up there in years.
Openings and closings
Estelle’s, the swanky Warehouse District social club that surprised Austinites by closing after less than a year and a half, has already been replaced. A private events space called Tiger Lilly is stepping into the space at 400 Colorado St. Although the architecture appears basically the same, some of the interior design is now more eclectic in style. Although the design looks done, there is still a long way to go; hospitality group Matt Wolski (Other Racquet Social Club, Parlor & Yard) and building owner LV Collective are still looking for food and beverage operators. There is no estimated opening date yet.
Let’s hear it for the brave Austinites who have been waiting patiently for the return of their favorite downtown tapas. Kalimotxo, an Emmer & Rye Hospitality Groupconcept focusing on Spanish wine, cocktails, and small plates, was recently part of an in-house shuffle that utilized its former space for the new Hestia Bar, while sending Kalimotxo farther afield. It’s now located at the Arrive Austin hotel (1813 A E. 6th St.) and will be open starting October 11. From there, hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 5-10 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 5-11 pm. Read more information about the switch here.
Anxiously attached Austinites, rejoice. Terrible Love, a new coffee shop at 3908 Ave. B near Hyde Park, is now open seven days a week. The official opening process has unfolded over about a month, from permitting delays to limited hours, but according to the shop’s Instagram, things are now fully in place. It’s got pastries from Texas French Bread, tacos from El Xolo Tacos ATX, and various coffees from Austin’s Mercado Sin Nombre and Brooklyn’s Parlor Coffee. Hours are weekdays from 7:30 am to 2 pm, and weekends from 8:30 am to 3 pm.
Lefty’s has an enviable Halloween-themed drinkware collection.Photo by Julius-Shieh
Spooky things have returned to Lefty’s Brick Bar. The creative bar (coincidentally, also located at Arrive Austin) is bringing back its Halloween pop-up, Lefty’s Shop of Horrors, from October 1-31. In 2023 it really went all-out with the decorations, from creepy dolls to…more creepy dolls. (Can someone check in and make sure the folks at Lefty’s are okay?) The drinks are also next-level, and last year included mixes like the Pumpkin Head with Bourbon, pumpkin spice, vanilla-infused angostura bitters, orange peel, and a cinnamon stick in an elegant rocks glass held by a metallic skeleton hand; and the blood-red O Negative with vodka, mixed berries, pomegranate, and acid syrup served in a blood transfusion bag. Lefty’s is open Mondays through Thursdays from 3 pm to midnight, Fridays from 3 pm to 1 am, Saturdays from noon to 1 am, and Sundays from noon to midnight.
ICYMI: Only one more opening to report from this week: House Wine has moved from its Barton Springs abode to a new spot on South First. Fans of the homey bar will be relieved to see it looks almost exactly the same inside.
Other news and notes
L'Oca d'Oro, a longtime favorite Italian restaurant in the Mueller neighborhood, is switching up its service style. It’ll still have highlights from the à la carte menu that visitors are used to in the bar, patio, and open kitchen area (i.e. most of the restaurant); but it’s also getting into an affordable prix fixe program with a new five-seat chef’s counter. A release announcing the change says the $75 meal will be multiple courses, but does not specify how many. The offer became available September 25.
A prix fixe is perfect for L’Oca d’Oro, where dishes are best sampled and shared.Photo by David Zack
Everyone seems to be on board for the return of pumpkin flavors this fall, including vegans. They’ll find some of that in a special lineup of new treats at Gati, the East Austin vegan ice cream shop that’s celebrating its fourth anniversary. A birthday party September 29 from 3-7 pm will include a birthday chocolate whoopie pie with funfetti filling; Thai food from sister restaurant Thai Fresh; a local vendor market with plant-dyed accessories, hair braiding, Early Bird CBD, and more; and gift bags including Siete, Joaihu, and Third Eye products for the first 75 guests. New fall offerings at Gati include a pumpkin affogato with Pumpkin Pie ice cream, an apple cinnamon latte, and a dirty coffee with espresso and cream.