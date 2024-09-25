On the house
Homey Austin wine bar makes grand return in new location
The house is the important part of “house wine” — trusting just anyone with beverage selections gives some Austinites hives. Fans of the well-liked, but somewhat under-the-radar bar House Wine have surely been missing that guidance during its temporary closure, but it’s about to return.
A grand opening party is taking place Friday, September 27, at its new location, at 1711 S. 1st St.
Located in the Barton Springs area (408 Josephine St.) for 16 years, this homey wine bar was a cozy hideaway known for its laid-back atmosphere and cheery, boho decor.
Although much — but not all — of its charm came from the physical space, things were uprooted by the death of the building’s landlord in late May 2024.
After that, things moved quickly; they found a new building on South First Street, a similarly homey venue that once housed Art for the People Gallery. According to posts on Instagram, the team installed a second bathroom, painted, installed a serving bar, and has largely shifted the new space to mirror the old location's former glory.
Actually, the new location might be an improvement on the design, although many of the same colors, furniture, and other signature decor remain. There was a soft opening in mid-June, but House Wine wasn’t quite ready for a full public opening yet.
Wine bottles mark the spot at the new South First location.Photo courtesy of House Wine
Along with looking the same, much of the programming also carries over. There will still be regular weeknight programming, wine classes led by sommeliers, and a commitment to “smaller producers and minimal intervention wines.”
Founder Kerry White, even more an asset than the beautiful space, according to some guests, will also be sticking around.
There’s also a big silver lining for people mourning the loss of the popular Aviary Wine + Kitchen on South Lamar, which unexpectedly closed in August. At least three team members will be involved in the new location: Chef Zakk Pollard has created a menu including a continuation of the former location’s charcuterie program, and Blaire Beasley and Justin Jacobson are both in management positions.
It’s like House Wine never even closed.Photo courtesy of House Wine
The grand opening, marking the beginning of House Wine’s official tenure at its new location, will be held from 3-11 pm on September 27. There will be complimentary bubbles, plus a “curated” food and wine menu, according to a release. A post on Instagram extends the Friday event through the whole weekend: 3-11 pm on Saturday, and 3-10 pm on Sunday.
From House Wine’s website, more hours are coming soon.