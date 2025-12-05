News You Can Eat
A new Japanese ritual and a Tex-Mex eatery open in Austin food news
Austin is a pretty straightforward place, but its food scene runs on fusions and collabs. Whether that's French-prepared Japanese food, a classic take on Tex-Mex, or ice cream and wine, Austin restaurants are doing it all this week.
Openings and closings
A new hotel restaurant at the Austin Proper breaks the mold with an unexpected offering: Japanese cuisine made with French technique, prepared tableside. Open as of November 28, Kappo Kappo (named after the cooking style) is now serving 11-course meals featuring wagyu beef, seafood, and desserts. It's all thanks to twin chefs Haru and Gohei Kishi, who see ritual as an important part of the experience. Kappo Kappo is located at 600 W. 2nd St. Operating hours are 6-9 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 5-11 pm Fridays and Saturdays.
After the fall of Z'Tejas Avery Ranch, the last location for the longtime chain, a new restaurant is now open in its place (14900 Avery Ranch Blvd. B100). The Tex-Mex theme lives on at Blue Agave, a restaurant and bar serving an expansive menu featuring burritos and chimichangas, enchiladas, fajitas, tacos, combo platters, and more. On the beverage side, guests can expect signature margaritas and other cocktails, tequila flights, wine, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks. Blue Agave is open for daily dinner, weekday lunch and happy hour, and weekend brunch. Hours are 11 am to 10 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11 am to 11 pm Fridays, 9 am to 11 pm Saturdays, and 9 am to 9 pm Sundays.
Get ready for a lot of buzzy place names: California-based Nashville hot chicken chain Angry Chickz is expanding to 25 new franchise locations in Texas and New Mexico, including at least one in Austin. That would bring the chain to 58 locations in total. No address has been shared for the Austin spot, but all of them are expected to open in 2026.
A very saturated look at spicy chicken and sides.Photo courtesy of Angry Chickz
Other news and notes
The Austin chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier is seeking applications for scholarships and grants to women in hospitality, food, and beverage industries from now through January 18. Last year's awards totaled $50,000 to 14 women. More information at ldeiaustin.org.
Shokunin, a new concept by the group behind Sushi By Scratch, has thrown a bone to diners who can't seem to get a seat at the 20-seat bar. Now, there's a waitlist that shows how long it should take for seats to become available. It's not a surprise that Shokunin was flooded with customers, considering that the idea was to open a more accessible alternative to its fancy, hard-to-book sister restaurant. The waitlist will open with the restaurant at 5 pm, and tables will be held for 10 minutes after guests are notified.
South African wine bar Cape Bottle Room is hosting a sweet pairing pop-up December 9, matching up wines and ice cream flights by Chef Jack Fanelli of the original Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club. Flavors and pairings are a surprise, but a photo teaser shows a hefty topping. Tickets ($54 including a 20 percent service gratuity) are available at capebottleroom.com.
Cape Bottle Room is pairing ice creams and wines December 9.Photo by Jack Fanelli