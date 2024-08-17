News You Can Eat
Spanish-Egyptian dinner and smoky s'mores ice cream reinvent Austin food news
Although the summer can be sleepy for food news, this week was served up with some surprising twists. With all these openings and closings, we have a few events and longer-term offerings to look forward to, like a mature new s'mores ice cream and lots of multi-cultural tasting menu innovation.
Openings and closings
Upscale downtown restaurant Fixe Southern Cafe is opening a new restaurant called Hissy Fit, located at 9761 Great Hills Trl. Details on social media are still sparse, but a job listing posted on the website says the cafe "embodies Southern charm and hospitality," and co-owners chef James Robert and Keith House told Eater it will be "Fixe’s 'sassy little sister.'" According to the website, it's opening sometime this fall.
Baker Margarita Kallas-Lee's Wolf and Wheat isn't closing, but is transitioning out of directly serving the public. According to a spokesperson, overwhelming wholesale demand and a new pastry bar program at Pasta Bar have changed the team's priorities. That's a full-circle move for Wolf and Wheat, which started as a way to get treats from Pasta Bar, Sushi by Scratch, and other restaurants in the hospitality group in front of customers who don't want an entire meal. Austinites can still get their favorite bakes at their respective restaurants, and Wolf and Wheat will open to the public occasionally this fall, focusing on holidays and any other events that suit their schedule. Fans can also find the famous sourdough at Uptown Sports Club and Cape Bottle room.
ICYMI: Nonalcoholic cocktails could just be delicious juice mixes, but at Taano House, they're full of botanical highs. The psychoactive plant-based cocktail bar opened August 15. In more niche bar news, Lala's Little Nugget is taking its year-round Christmas cheer to a new location in South Austin. Things aren't so festive at Elementary, which surprised fans by announcing its closure in the middle of its first anniversary celebration. The team is working on a replacement, but it won't be the same concept going forward. Folks who are disappointed to see Wolf and Wheat close its doors have a more-than-capable consolation prize coming when industry vet Amanda Rockman opens her first-ever solo bakery, Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop, this fall.
Other news and notes
Few flavors have so much potential for overdoing it as s'mores, but Uchiko's ice cream rendition of the campfire snack is a mature alternative — and it's now available in to-go pints ($12.50). Diners can pick it up after their meal or folks at home can get it delivered via Uber Eats. The not-too-sweet base is itself a "toasted marshmallow" flavor, but tastes comparable to a neutral cream base with some smokiness added in. Then, marshmallows, chocolate, black sesame praline, and sea salt are mixed in. It's topped with more chocolate and a butter cookie crumble for texture.
Sexy neighborhood spot Justine's is doing what it does best on Sunday, August 18, with a rare Champagne event and night market. Alongside the fancy sips-by-the-glass will be vintage clothes, zines, tattoos, tarot readings, and "a mini-film about a rock star," although the emailed event description doesn't say which one. See this Instagram post for a full list of participants and this Instagram post to learn more about the Champagne takeover.
Every Mediterranean fusion in town is a little different, but this collaboration by the SpanishEl Raval and EgyptianKG BBQ should be especially unique. From a press release, diners can expect an Egyptian baladi salad and gazpacho; crudo; a spread with foraged mushrooms, sunchoke miso hummus, cured egg yolk, roti prata flatbread and smoked lamb bacon ribs; pomegranate and za'atar-glazed pork ribs; an Egyptian twist on paella; and Moorish rice pudding. Reserve a spot at El Raval on August 19 ($70) on OpenTable.
Chef Junior Borges knows you can't go wrong with grilled cheese.Photo by Consumable Content
Another fancy multi-course collaboration is bringing together the Italian tastes of Juniper with the Brazilian signature of James Beard Award semi-finalist Chef Junior Borges. The Dallas chef is coming to Austin for a three-night residency from Thursday, August 22, through Saturday, August 24. The menu "modernizes traditional Brazilian dishes with Italian influences," according to a release, which means things like grilled beach cheese with hot honey, oregano and lime; sablefish moqueca with gold rice, charred plantain and coconut broth, and dende oil; and more across six courses. Reserve ( $120, plus $65 optional wine pairings) on OpenTable.