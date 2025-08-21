Save Room
50+ chefs and restaurants revealed for 2025 Austin Food & Wine Fest
One of Austin's top annual food events is cooking up its 2025 event, with a newly announced lineup and tickets available for sale now. The Austin Food & Wine Festival will return to Auditorium Shores from November 7-9. Visiting chefs include Tiffani Faison, Fabio Viviani, Tiffany Derry, Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, and many more.
Just like any other tasting event, the Austin Food & Wine Festival is mostly made up of long rows of chef and vineyard stations — but this huge event features chefs from around Texas and even farther. When attendees want a break from standing on lines and snacking, there are other things to do like watch cooking demos (including at the hot-but-fascinating live fire area), enjoy cocktails, sit down for more in-depth tastings, and dance it all off to a DJ set. There will also be events outside of the general tasting hours.
Each experience is a little different, but a lot depends on the chefs making it all happen. Here's who Austinites can expect to see plating things up during the main festival on Saturday and Sunday:
Chef Showcase: Most participating chefs are part of the Chef Showcase, the rows of tables with small bites and finger food. They all represent a larger business — usually a local restaurant.
- ABW Can Tina
- Arlo Grey
- Bill's Oyster
- Black Gold
- Black's BBQ
- Carpenter Hotel
- Casa Bianca
- Cousin Louie's
- Cruzteca
- Dashi
- Eberly
- El Alma
- Garrison
- Honey Moon Spirit Lounge
- Hotel Van Zandt
- Hotel Viata
- Intero
- Juliet
- Kalimotxo
- Lonesome Dove
- Loro
- Oko
- Ostia
- P6
- Parish BBQ
- Parkside
- Poeta
- Poke-Poke
- RedFarm
- Serenade
- Skipjack Oyster
- Soho House
- Swift's Attic
- Swim Club
- Taco Pegaso
- Tacodeli
- Tare Sushi
- Teddy's
- The Cavalier
- Uchi
- Verbena
- Walton's Fancy & Staple
- Woodneck Kitchen
- Wu Chow
- Yamas
- More TBA
Demos: Some chefs will cook a full meal step-by-step, filmed and presented live on a big screen next to them.
- Tiffany Derry (Roots Southern Table and MasterChef Judge)
- Tristen Epps (Top Chef Winner - Season 22)
- Tiffani Faison (Big Heart Hospitality and Chopped Judge)
- Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph (Pullman Market and Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group)
- Lorena Garcia (CHICA Restaurants)
- Fabio Viviani (Fabio Viviani Hospitality)
- Joshua Weissman (Cookbook Author and YouTuber)
Fire Pit: Chefs will prepare more rugged meals at the fire pit — usually but not always involving meat. This area tends to be very laid-back, and attendees may get to chat with a chef during some down time. The chefs are still TBD, but they'll be chosen by the following Central Texas heavyweights.
- Chef Jason Dady (Jason Dady Restaurants) for Saturday, November 8
- Chef John Bates (Interstellar BBQ) for Sunday, November 9
The base experience includes the events listed above, with either a one-day or two-day ticket for Saturday and Sunday. There are also a few other add-on experiences.
Made In Texas: A smaller tasting, or dine-around event, will be held Friday evening from 7-9:30 pm on the Long Center Terrace. It'll feature chefs that emphasize the diversity of Texas. Tickets for this event have been waitlisted.
- All the chefs listed above in the "demos" section
- Ali Clem (La Barbecue)
- Diego Galicia (Mixtli)
- Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley (Foreign & Domestic)
- Fermín Núñez (Suerte)
- Amanda Rockman (Rockman Coffee + Bakeshop)
- Jam Santichat (Thai Fresh)
Hands-on Grilling: A pre-festival cookout on Saturday will allow attendees to cook their own meal on a charcoal grill.
- Grilling tips courtesy of Chef Tim Love
VIP experiences: These extras make the experience a little sweeter for guests who purchase VIP-tier tickets.
- Early entrance via dedicated VIP lane
- Access to VIP lounge with specialty food and drinks, shaded seating, and premium restrooms
Although this announcement didn't deal much with the beverage side of the event, a press release does draw attention to sommelier Anthony Giglio, who is a contributing editor to Food & Wine magazine. He is said to "enhance this year’s Austin Food & Wine Festival offerings."
Tickets start at $200 for just Sunday, and reach $750 for all-inclusive access to all events. Attendees must be age 21 and up. Ticket sales will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance, a hospitality industry nonprofit that works in Central Texas. It is also connected to Food & Wine Magazine, the festival's founder, and C3 Presents.
It's fun to taste and learn at the festival, but one of the best parts is getting to know the food scene better, for better-informed choices on where to dine for the rest of the year. To catch up on our favorites from 2024, check out our favorite bites and moments.