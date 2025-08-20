All Aboard
New Georgian restaurant brings khachapuri 'bread boats' to Austin
A new restaurant in Austin is showing off Georgia's — the country's not the state's — main culinary export. Bread Boat is baking up khachapuri, a shallow Georgian bread bowl with egg and cheese, at 1912 E. 7th Street.
The restaurant quietly opened on July 15, and is starting to pick up a bit of steam thanks to a new press strategy.
A press release shares that the restaurant was founded by Georgian friends Giorgi Sharabidze, Saba Shonia, and Chef Khatuna Kopaliani. It also claims the title of "Austin’s first restaurant dedicated entirely to khachapuri," which certainly seems plausible. In fact, there are exceedingly few places to try the dish at all in Austin. (The famous South Congress hideaway Aba seems to be the best-known local restaurant offering it.)
Bread Boat was created by three friends.Photo courtesy of Bread Boat
In case Austinites haven't tried it, they can expect something like pizza dough folded into a canoe shape (hence the "boat") with short side walls. The flat center is filled with a blend of melted cheeses, butter, and an intact egg yolk. Pizza lovers can also think of it like an open calzone, but with a funkier cheese taste. Diners then share it by ripping pieces off of the sides and dipping them in the cheese with the egg yolk swirled in.
“We’re thrilled to introduce khachapuri and Georgian cuisine to our fellow Austinites,” said Khatuna Kopaliani, chef and co-founder of Bread Boat. “There’s nothing else quite like it — it’s cheesy, tangy, comforting, and fun to eat.”
Of course, the "classic boat" leads the menu for $17.50. There will also be an herbed chicken boat, plus other variations like bacon-bean, savory beef, and tomato-red pepper stew. Other non-boat options (gasp) beef up the menu: kubdari, a flattened meat pie from the Caucasus Mountains; and soup kharcho, a Georgian beef stew. Walnut pates, a veggie boat, and a honey and walnut cake provide options for those forgoing meat.
There will also be Georgian wines on hand for perfect pairings.
The interior of Bread Boat on East Seventh.Photo courtesy of Bread Boat
Bread Boat is open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 10 am to 7 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 6 pm. Diners can also order for takeout via Toast.