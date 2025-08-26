Improvised Eating
Austin chef joins Hill Country resort for Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival
Some Central Texas chefs are taking a fall trip out to Horseshoe Bay Resort to celebrate its 20th anniversary with wine, music, and more. On November 7, Austin chef Sarah Heard of Foreign & Domestic will join four other culinary pros at the Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival for a collaborative five-course dinner. Then on November 8, the music plays on and the wine flows.
Foreign & Domestic is a longtime favorite for Austinites who enjoy farm-to-table experience, but still value a cozy and unpretentious experience. Heard also (fittingly) raises animals and employs sustainable approaches like whole-animal cooking. She owns the restaurant with Nathan Lemley, who is not participating in this particular dinner.
Heard's traveling collaborators will be San Antonio chef Jess “Kirk” Kuykendall and the Atlanta-based "traveling chef" Shawn Osbey. The three of them will work with Horseshoe Bay Resort culinary director Bill Osloond and executive chef Gilbert Moore. The five chefs will each take control of one of the courses, and the night will include musical performances by vocalist Monte Seward, vocalist Rebecca Jade, and saxophonist Michael Paulo.
This will serve as a kick-off dinner for the rest of the festival, which will include cooking demonstrations and Q&As with the guest chefs, plus tastings from 14 Hill Country wineries, food samples from chefs and restaurants in the region, and live jazz. Performers will include keyboardist Gregg Karukas, BPM Super Group with Bassist Brian Bromberg, guitarist Paul Brown with saxophonist Michael Paulo, vocalist Rebecca Jade, trumpeter Ilya Serov, and bassist Darryll Williams.
Guests will be able to attend the festival even if they don't have a room at the resort, but packages wrap the whole experience up with a one- or two-night stay. For just a Saturday day pass to the festival, the price is $105.32 including fees for adults, and $44.67 for kids. A two-night package comes out to $351.65 per night before taxes or fees, and details on a single night are not currently available online.
While on the property, and sometimes for an additional fee, guests can enjoy additional amenities including a spa, a pool, tennis, pickleball, and an illuminated 18-hole putting course (that approaches ecosystem status with water, rose gardens, and even exotic birds).
Horseshoe Bay Resort is known for extravagant festivals, including the popular Balloons Over Horseshoe Bay Resort, which brings together hot air balloons, live dining, a retail market, and more over Easter weekend. The resort is located at 200 Hi Circle North, Horseshoe Bay, about an hour from Austin.