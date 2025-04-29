Punching Up
Popular new sandwich trailer opens location at South Austin music venue
Knuckle Sandwich, a sandwich trailer with a streamlined menu, has moved inside at the Far Out Lounge. With more space to work out of, Knuckle Sandwich is expanding its business plan. The interior concept with the same name is open as of April 29.
This is a second location for Knuckle Sandwich, which also operates out of a trailer at Ants Beer Cave in the St. Elmo district. Visitors at the Far Out Lounge in the past several days — namely for Austin Psych Fest — got to try a preview of sorts, as a trailer was parked onsite. A highlight of the new partnership for those in the know could be found at the bar: a horseradish vodka shot with a bump of caviar for $15.
Inside, there will be a "casual, '70s-inspired vibe," according to a press release, a longer menu for lunch and dinner, creative cocktails, and wine. Families will be welcome during the daytime.
This moody space inside is definitely a different experience than stopping by a food trailer.Photo by Carl Johanesen
It'll offer "nostalgic deli favorites" that tend to a have a Mediterranean tilt: a mushroom reuben, a turkey and lamb sandwich, burrata with melon, and nachos with lamb or mushroom shawarma. Of course, marinated olives and red pepper pasta salad are a must. There will even be some desserts like toasted popcorn mousse with Texas citrus granita.
A new beverage program was developed for the concept by Slow Luck Zero Proof Spirits owner and co-founder Tacy Rowland. Unique offerings include a signature margarita, plus less standard combos featuring dill vodka and pickle brine; bourbon, cold brew liqueur, and árbol chile; or mezcal, aperol, meloncello, and lime.
Chefs Ryan Fox and Gilbert St. Peter are behind Knuckle Sandwich, which is currently in a fan-voted contest for Best New Restaurant at the CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards. The sandwiches have become popular since debuting in August thanks to high-quality ingredients that are seasonal and locally sourced.
The cocktails all seem to have at least one creative twist.Photo by Carl Johanesen
“I’m a South Austin resident myself, and our shared vision was to create the ultimate neighborhood hangout that truly reflects the spirit of the community," said executive chef Fox in a press release, where he indicated that Far Out approached them first. "We couldn’t be more excited to share our new spot with the community.”
The Far Out Lounge is located at 8504 S. Congress Ave. Knuckle Sandwich is open from 11 am to 10 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to 11 pm Fridays and Saturdays. The kitchen will remain open during venue events, and the outside trailer will offer a selection of snacks at major events and big shows.