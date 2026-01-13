Revolves Around Sushi
Fun revolving sushi bar Kura sets opening date in Pflugerville
Some Japanese novelty is coming to Pflugerville as Kura Revolving Sushi Bar moves in on Thursday, January 15 for a soft opening, followed by a grand opening on Friday, January 30. The new restaurant is located at 18725 FM 685, Ste. 140.
Kura is an international chain from Japan with one to a handful of restaurants in each of about half the U.S. states. Texas, however, has more than twice the number of the next most Kura-populated state, with 15, including one in Austin. The Pflugerville location will be the second in the Austin area, and Sunset Valley, in South Austin, is getting the third in the area "soon."
Austinites have known about the new Pflugerville location as early as June 2025, but the opening date is a new update delivered by press release.
Folks who attend the grand opening can take part in a special event and may walk away with a prize. The first guest in line and the restaurant manager will break a Japanese sake taru barrel to celebrate. (Taru sake is dry and aged in a cedar cask.) Then, 150 seated guests will get a t-shirt, and five Kura Sushi Rewards members will win gift cards for a year of sushi; they just need to check in and dine by February 1 to enter to win.
At Kura, diners can either grab a dish that interests them off the central conveyor belt, or they can order their favorite dishes off a touchpad. They are small samples rather than full rolls, so most sushi at the Pflugerville location will cost $3.65, although some specials vary. Guests can also order a range of dishes that aren't sushi, from tempura to gyoza (dumplings), edamame, ramen, and more. Desserts, including mochi ice cream and fried sesame balls, are also on the menu.
Guests can certainly take a utilitarian approach to ordering, or they can aim for volume; the Bikkura Pon Prize System tracks how many plates are disposed and gives a prize when it receives 15 plates. Lighter eaters will still get a fun animation with every five plates.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is open 11 am to 9 pm Sundays, 11:30 am to 9 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11:30 to 9:30 pm Fridays, and 11 am to 9:30 pm Saturdays. Guests can make reservations up to a week in advance in the rewards app. They can also get a $10 coupon by signing up to receive opening updates in the Kura email newletter, with no end date listed.