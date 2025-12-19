News You Can Eat
Cozy events and a restaurant-openings recap wrap up Austin food news
This is likely our last weekly food news list for 2025, and there have been a surprising number of new developments in the past week. We've got a few quiet happenings listed below, and a recap on all the openings and closings that rained down over the past seven days.
Openings and closings
Nothing gets past the ATX Asian Food group on Facebook. This week an anonymous user posted a screenshot of the locations page for rotating sushi bar Kura, with an excited message that South Austin is now on the list. A quick look on the restaurant's website confirms it: a new location is "coming soon" to Sunset Valley at 5601 Brodie Ln. #1400. That places the restaurant in the same shopping center as Cava, Barnes & Noble, and Nordstrom Rack. Folks also found out in June that Kura plans a location in Pflugerville (18725 FM 685 Ste. 140), but they're still waiting for an opening date.
In other chain news, customizable staple Chipotle has opened its second Hutto location, Community Impact reports. The new location can be found at 2260 Muirfield Bend Dr., Ste. 100. The almost omnipresent chain continues to serve practical burritos, bowls, and more for a more health-conscious approach to fast food.
ICYMI: Since we've had tons of openings since last week's food news column, here's a quick rundown with links to longer stories.
- Bouldin Acres has expanded to far South Austin, to the property where Lustre Pearl South used to be, making this three locations for the food-and-fun venue.
- The 40-decades-old El Mercado Restaurant & Cantina South is closing in a few hours at the time of this article's publication, and the young, but popular taco spot De Nada Cantina is taking over in the new year.
- The team behind The Cavalier have debuted a new concept called High Road DelicaTexan in Bouldin Creek. The restaurant serves sandwiches, cocktails, and other casual foods, while also selling some gourmet groceries.
- Longtime Mexican taquería Taco N Maíz has opened at the I-35 end of Sixth Street, next to nightclub Mala Vida. The new taco joint stays open until 4 am to cater to revelers.
- Local vegan cheese company Rebel Cheese is closing its Austin bistro, the brand's only physical location in town. Cheese and some favorite sandwiches will continue to be sold there when a new vegan business takes over.
- A pizza master from Chicago has teamed up with local food and beverage entrepreneurs to open a chic new Italian restaurant, Moderna Bar & Pizzeria, that sticks to the classics with careful modern updates.
- Cult bagel favorite Rosen’s Bagel Co. is opening a third location, this time in the Windsor Park neighborhood. Bagel fans will have to wait until spring for this one.
Other news and notes
The fancy cocktail bar and art gallery Papercut is celebrating its first anniversary — which is traditionally marked with a gift of paper — with a new installation by Japanese papercut artist Emi Tomita. Memories of Tomorrow displays work cut by hand with a precision blade into various patterns and images. These works are paired with new cocktails and happy hour specials including the Cafe Parfait with coffee, strawberry, vanilla, and coconut; and the Hiyajiru, a cocktail take on miso soup. To celebrate the anniversary, two drinks from every prior menu will be available again on this menu. This exhibit will be in place through February 2026.
Austinites aren't getting away from Christmas this weekend, but they can get to a more tropical state of mind at Driftwood sotol distillery Desert Door's "Tiki Christmas" event from December 18-21. There will be themed cocktails including a frozen painkiller and a hibiscus punch, and there will be take-home cocktail kits available for purchase, too. It could be a fun gift for a spirits lover who hasn't tried sotol, like a grassy, slightly smoky cousin of tequila. The event is free to attend.
Few foods hit the sweet spot gnocchi does, at the perfect midpoint between being easy to make and impressive to serve. Home cooks who learn better in person or just want to get out of the house December 27 can stop by this two-hour gnocchi class at Fareground, Austin's downtown food hall. The class costs $59 to attend, and guests will also learn how to make a butter thyme sauce to dress up the dish.