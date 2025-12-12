GAME ON
Beer, food, and fun garden Bouldin Acres expands to far South Austin
Bouldin Acres officially opened its third Austin location on December 6, taking over the former Lustre Pearl South space at 10400 Menchaca Rd. and adding another anchor to the growing entertainment district along far South Menchaca.
The new outpost brings the same family-friendly food-and-fun formula found at the brand’s South Lamar and Braker Lane locations. The Menchaca venue features two bars, an outdoor pickleball court, two outdoor shuffleboard courts, an indoor pool table, and arcade games, along with plenty of indoor-outdoor seating.
Bouldin Acres adds plenty of screens and a bingo night for football Photo courtesy of Bouldin Acres
Friends Matt Carter and Matt Davis opened the first Bouldin Acres on South Lamar in early 2020 just ahead of the pandemic, when the team transformed a former auto sales lot into an expansive indoor-outdoor bar and gathering space. The space takes its name from the nearby Bouldin Creek neighborhood. The Menchaca opening reflects how the concept has grown since then, joining nearby destinations like Moontower Saloon and Armadillo Den as part of far South Austin’s evolving entertainment corridor.
Like its other locations, Bouldin Acres Menchaca is designed as a casual, all-day hangout with food trucks, a full-service bar, free WiFi, and TVs for watching sporting events. CM Smokehouse, led by pitmaster Cade Mercer and an old friend at Bouldin Acres, will be on site. It will also offer to-go orders. The dog-friendly patio, lawn games, and playground make it welcoming for groups and families, with the space remaining kid-friendly until 8 pm.
Selena Silvas, the event and marketing manager for the South Austin location, says the community response has been good and growing. The Menchaca location has already hit the ground running since opening, Monday Night Football bingo, a bike night, and holiday vendor fairs on Saturday. Upcoming social events are posted on the South Austin Bouldin Acres calendar.