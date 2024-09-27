Return of the Mac
Mac and cheese festival returns to Austin with a big venue upgrade
If it were even possible to improve on a cheese-focused festival, the Austin Mac & (Grilled) Cheese Festival has done so with its eighth annual lineup. The festival returns with some big local names November 17 at Star Hill Ranch, a recreated pioneer town that's now used mostly as a wedding venue.
This, too, is a big upgrade, since the 2023 festival was held in a South Austin parking lot. However, it's a bit more of a drive, a little more than halfway between Austin and Hamilton Pool. For cheese lovers, it should be worth it.
Organized by Austin Food Magazine and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, this festival brings together at least 17 local culinary teams in a competitive tasting of creative grilled cheese and mac and cheese dishes. Some of these popular spots don't serve either of these classic dishes, so it's an exclusive chance to try their adventurous takes — and perhaps strong enough customer reactions will lead to new permanent menu items.
With the competition afoot — and a belt to prove it — these cheesy chefs are already incentivized to make something unique. But a Mardi Gras theme adds even more to riff on. Customers are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras colors.
The 2024 lineup includes, but is not limited to:
- AUS - Austin Airport Culinary Team
- Moonshine Grill
- Uptown Sports Club
- Original Black's Barbecue
- Chef Kevin De'Andrea
- Austin’s Rotisserie
- Huckleberry
- Mac's Mac & Cheese Cafe
- Schulze’s Pit Room (Bill Dumas)
- Industry Austin
- Trudy's Tex-Mex
- Rogues Over the Top Pierogi
- The Victory Tap
- The Vegan Nom
- The Pretty Farmer
- Southern Steer Butcher
- Rollin Smoke BBQ
- Desserts from Kurty’s Cookies and Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Drinks will include local wines, beers, spirits by Dulce Vida Tequila, Misunderstood Whiskey, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Infamous Brewing, and more. There will also be non-alcoholic options. Regular admission comes with three drink tickets, and VIPs get unlimited beverages plus early access to the festival.
Tasting festivals often run out of food, but in 2023 this fest had lots to spare. Although it may seem like eating 17-plus bites of cheese-based foods could get tiring, the variety between different vendors keeps it interesting, and it's fun to have something equivalent to compare each dish to.
The festival will benefit Chive Charities, a non-profit organization under Austin-based internet entertainment site TheChive, which supporting underserved veterans, military families, first responders, and patients with rare medical diagnoses. The event is presented as a stop on a national tour, which so far is just between Austin; Portland, Oregon; and newly Seattle, Washington.
Tickets are on sale now via See Tickets. General admission ($60.69 including taxes and fees, $27.59 for kids ages 4-10) includes unlimited tastings, drink tickets for adults or unlimited drinks for kids, and entry at noon. VIP admission ($110.35) includes unlimited tastings and drinks, and entry at 11 am. The festival is also accepting applications for volunteers 18 years or older. Star Hill Ranch is located at 15000 Hamilton Pool Rd. in Bee Cave.