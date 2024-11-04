Good As Gold
New barbecue joint brings craft meats and creative cocktails to Austin
On Saturday, November 9, former Wünder Pig Barbecue owner Mems Davila will open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, an upscale barbecue joint called Black Gold.
Wünder Pig was a food truck that opened in 2014 and operated in and around Austin for about eight years, most recently at Lustre Pearl South. With Black Gold, Davila will be taking his love for barbecue to the next level, serving up smoked meats, plus a dash more elegance than you can get with a food truck.
"What I did [at Wünder Pig] was you know, traditional meat, potatoes, barbecue. Where it's the tray, the half brisket, two links of sausage," says Davila. "After 10 years in that more traditional barbecue, I wanted to bring something different [to a restaurant]. I wanted to take that really traditional barbecue and present it in a really cool, culinarily elevated sort of way. And so that's what I'm doing now."
Davila grew up in the Rio Grande Valley, leaving in high school. He's casting his thoughts back to that time and place in opening the new restaurant.
"Because I've been gone so long, more recently I've... started thinking, dude, I need to get back to where I came from. My heritage," he says. "My family cooking and barbecues were always a big thing there. So I wanted to bring those [Tex-Mex] elements to the Black Gold menu."
The menu will include dishes like Wagyu smash burgers; candied pork belly burnt ends; guacamole and smoked fajitas; and smoked duck with poblano cream sauce. There will also be some homemade desserts like Big Red ice cream and churro-inspired treats.
All of this will be served up in a unique, immersive, and elevated environment. Guests will be able to sit, enjoying a full bar and cocktail menu, all while watching the entire cooking process on a large cutting station and two giant custom smokers, which the music-loving pit master named Stevie Ray and Jimmy (Vaughan).
Stay Ray and Jimmy Vaughan, Black Gold's custom-made smokersPhoto courtesy of Randi Reding
Aside from these centerpiece smokers, Black Gold features three spacious outdoor areas, a stage for musicians, and a full-service bar. Its design was inspired by the building itself, originally an auto customization shop. Davila and his team worked with Austin-based 3 Fold Design Studio to create a space that honored the "old Austin" feel of the building, but with touches of modernity in the accents, lighting, and wallpaper — which mirrors the look of charcoal. Black and gold are prominent among the restaurant's color scheme.
"Honestly, I'm most excited about the pits," Davila says. "The pits are amazing." He adds that's he's also excited about the restaurants' expansive cocktail menu, which will include drinks like the Oaxacan Old-Fashioned and their signature Black Gold margarita dusted with gold sugar flakes, and also their newly-built stage.
"We want to be able to have that neighborhood vibe for people to come in," says Davila. "Having the stage out there, we'll have bands. All those things together, is truly what I want. For us to be that neighborhood bar for people."
From left: Wally Sanchez, Mems Davila, and Clay GarrisonPhoto courtesy of Randi Reding
Clay Garrison will manage day-to-day operations, bringing with him seven years of experience managing Terry Black's and LeRoy and Lewis. Beverage director Wally Sanchez will oversee the cocktail menu; he's bringing along a decade-long career in the Austin service industry. Together, this team is assuaging any fears Davila thought he might have.
"I don't feel stressed like I thought I would be," he says. "Maybe it's the adrenaline; but really, maybe it's because of the team. [We] just work in unison; we harmonize. And we're all about keeping things positive even when things feel tough. So I don't feel very stressed, which I know sounds crazy, but I think it's because of them."
He adds, "I think we're all also kind of anxious to get back into the s*** show [of the service industry.]"
Black Gold, located at 1521 W. Anderson Ln., will host its grand opening Saturday, November 9. For now, they're just taking walk-ins. Hours are Wednesdays though Sundays from 11 am to 12 am, with eventual plans to take reservations and be open on Tuesdays.
For more information, visit blackgoldatx.com.