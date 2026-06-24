Drink Like a Fish
Sushi restaurant based on beer pairings visits Austin for residency
Beer gets glossed over — if acknowledged at all — in the upper echelons of the culinary world. Not at Moody Tongue Brewing Company, the world's only Michelin-starred brewery. The Chicago concept's spin-off, Moody Tongue Sushi in New York City, is coming to the Loren Hotel Austin for an evening residency from Thursday, July 2, through October.
The pop-up will be active at the Cafe at The Loren from Tuesdays through Saturdays, starting at 5 pm. Visitors can expect a selection of high-quality rolls paired with creative beers, many of which incorporate Japanese flavors.
Moody Tongue has been to Austin before, but this is the sushi concept's local debut.
“This residency will be such a fun homecoming for me,” said Moody Tongue co-founder Jeremy Cohn in a press release. “I am originally from Houston with family throughout Austin and the hill country, and I understand the deep appreciation for great beer and great food in the great state of Texas. We can’t wait to share more of what we do in Austin.”
Cohn started Moody Tongue in 2014 with his cousin Jared Rouben. The name hints at someone who has a "discerning palate," the release explains. Rouben worked in prestigious kitchens before becoming a brewer, giving him a special sensitivity to what tastes good from a culinary perspective.
Moody Tongue Sushi combines that sensibility with the sushi guidance of executive sushi chef Hiromi Iwakiri, who has been refining his Japanese culinary career for more than 25 years.
The menu offers up maki rolls, hand rolls, nigiri, and small plates, the release says, made with Japanese fish and local, seasonal ingredients. Although Austin grows ever closer to being the nation's omakase capital, these items will be available à la carte. Some menu highlights include the sesame salmon maki roll with scallion, sesame seeds, sesame oil, ginger, and cilantro; and the torched A5 Miyazaki Wagyu ribeye hand roll with garlic, breadcrumbs, and wasabi horseradish cream.
Some unique beers ready for pairings are the Toasted Rice Lager, which Moody Tongue describes as light and sweet with baked lychee and pineapple flavors, and the Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde, which is paired with fish whether it's served at the brewery or the sushi restaurant. Guests can also order specialty martinis, bringing back more lychee flavors or others like clementine or blue cheese olive. The team encourages pairings, but they're optional.
“We’re so excited to partner with Moody Tongue, because both of our brands are built on the idea that the details matter, and that the most memorable experiences come from genuine craft and intentionality,” said Loren general manager Michael Chin. “Moody Tongue approaches beer the way we approach hospitality, and bringing Moody Tongue Sushi to Austin this summer felt like a natural fit. There's truly nothing else like this experience in the city right now.”
Reservations are open now on OpenTable, listed under Nido, the hotel's rooftop restaurant. There will also be a limited number of seats for walk-ins. Guests do not have to stay at the hotel to book at the residency.