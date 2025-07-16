Box or Bowl
New 6th Street ghost kitchen rolls into Austin with sushi and bowls
There is something between grocery store sushi and ultra-fancy omakase boxes in Austin — the newest in a small local niche is Neptune Sushi, a ghost kitchen offering made-to-order takeout and delivery including sushi rolls, donburi (rice bowls) and poke bowls, and other Japanese-inspired snacks.
Former Show Me Pizza chef Dimitri Voutsinas is at the helm, and the restaurant is managed by Nova Hospitality, a group that also includes Devil May Care, TenTen, The Well, and more. Although these spaces are known for their trendy interiors and accessible locations, Neptune will only be accessible as a hand-off point.
A press release says the new sushi restaurant "centers on freshness, personalization, and ingredient integrity," and it aims for sustainability through seafood partners with strong ethical practices that protect marine life.
Menu items include:
- bowls with bases of palm sugar-sweetened sushi rice, buckwheat soba noodles, or mixed greens
- a choice of proteins including seafood, Texas grass-fed Wagyu, organic tofu
- sauces like avocado oil-based spicy mayo, yuzu truffle, wasabi ranch, and sweet miso
- blue crab rolls with chili honey crisp and toasted panko
- seared grass-fed Texas Wagyu rolls with wasabi chimichurri
- avocado rolls with togarashi mayo and pickled shiso shallot
- chicken karaage with wasabi ranch
- spicy cucumber sunomono
- mini matcha Cheesecakes
- Tokyo banana rice pudding
Whatever diet guests may be sticking to, the entire menu avoids gluten, seed oils, and refined sugar.
“The menu is meant to be approachable for anyone, whether you’re new to sushi or a longtime fan, while still delivering the depth, quality, and creativity people expect from Nova Hospitality," said Chef Voutsinas.
For sushi-lovers who want the whole gamut, there are boxes designed for one to two people ($22-$35) or four to six ($80-$120). Some of the curated boxes contain all-plant snacks; a selection including specialties like harame (olive flounder), eel, and scallop; and a classic spread of salmon, tuna, hamachi, and mushrooms in two sizes.
Neptune is hitting the Austin scene with a sense of community, donating 50 percent of July profits to Texas Search and Rescue, a volunteer organization that was officially deployed to respond to the floods this month.
Neptune Sushi is open now on the first floor at 501 W. 6th St., 100. Delivery is also available via online directly at neptunesushi.com, or through Uber Eats, DoorDash and Favor. Current operating hours are Mondays through Fridays from 11 am to 2:30 pm, which will be expanded in the future. Catering is also available for office lunches, private gatherings, and large-scale events.