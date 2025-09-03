Duo behind 2 top Austin jazz clubs debut new Prohibition-inspired bar
The team behind two of Austin's most popular jazz clubs is adding a third to the mix. Kris Kimura and Aaron Frescas of Elephant Room and Parker Jazz Club have announced Nica on 4th, opening Thursday, September 18, next to Parker at 117 W. Fourth St., Ste. 101A.
Whereas Elephant Room is old-fashioned basement and Parker Jazz Club is more like a modern, but casual theater, Nica promises to be an "elevated cocktail lounge with a Prohibition-era jazz bar atmosphere," which will embody "the spirit of 1920s Chicago." Guests can enjoy vintage cocktail recipes, table service, and of course live music. Nica will encompass a relatively small space with a capacity of 100.
The name Nica refers to Baroness Pannonica de Koenigswarter, a.k.a. “The Baroness of Jazz.” Koenigswarter, born a Rothschild, was a leading patron of midcentury jazz and had close relationships with some of the genre's most influential musicians, including Thelonious Monk and Charlie Parker.
Kimura is the owner and Frescas is the operator, echoing their roles at their other two establishments. The duo met in college when studying music at Texas State University, and have played in the local scene. Kimura opened Parker Jazz Club in 2018 and brought Frescas on later, and both joined the Elephant Room in 2021.
“Being in this scene for decades and watching different types of bars and venues come and go, Kris and I wanted to build something that we felt Austin was lacking,” said Frescas in a press release. “We wanted to create a place that reflects our collective background in crafting amazing cocktails, providing premium service and setting a scene heightened by great jazz. ... It’s not just a regular bar, and it’s not a music venue. It’s a different experience. We want to be the best night you’ve had all week.”
On the menu, guests can look forward to "classically inspired" cocktails including the Toronto, a rye old-fashioned with amaro; the Coronation No. 2, a cognac old-fashioned with crème de menthe, orange spring, and peach bitters; the Hanky Panky, a martini with sweet vermouth and amaro; and the “Martini” Martin, a "martini for the ’50s" with aged cognac, wine, and an absinthe rinse. Guests can also order wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks, and the staff will be ready to provide expertise to visitors looking for inspiration.
Nica on 4th will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Hours, a website, and social media accounts are still to come.