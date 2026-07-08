Southern Food News
Austin Southern restaurant Olamaie to close after 12 years of acclaim
Austin Southern restaurant Olamaie made a mark on the city as one of the most elegant, understated examples of fine dining. Now its tenure is coming to end, according to an Instagram post by the business. Olamaie's final day will be July 19.
The post doesn't deal in details, leaving out why the restaurant is closing or what fans can expect next. It thanks guests, current and former staff, and purveyors for the support and confidence over the years.
"It’s impossible to find the words to convey the sentiments related to closing a restaurant that has meant so much. Gratitude is the feeling that comes forward overwhelmingly," it says. "... Our mission has always been to offer excellence through our warmth. We’re proud of what we have accomplished."
A closing announcement entrusted to the Austin American-Statesman goes deeper into the factors that led to the closure. Co-founder and executive chef Michael Fojtasek cited economic hardship and slow summer sales. Olamaie serves a variety of bar snacks, but service is mostly based on a prix fixe menu that costs $175 per person — visiting is an occasion. Fojtasek also pointed out that contrary to public perception, higher ticket costs usually mean lower margins for restaurants.
Olamaie opened in 2014 and launched or cemented the notable careers of co-founders Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas, and chef de cuisine Amanda Turner. Nonas left the restaurant in 2016 to pursue personal ventures, and Fojtasek and Turner stayed. Olamaie and the chefs behind it were lauded for modernizing Southern cooking while respecting its roots.
Awards came from all angles nearly immediately after the restaurant opened. The Austin American-Statesman named it the Best Restaurant in Austin in 2015, 2017, and 2019. It received a Michelin Star both years that the guide has been active in Texas. Fojtasek was a James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef Southwest three years in a row from 2018-2020, and Fojtasek, Turner, and bartender Erin Ashford have all won CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards for their work at Olamaie in the past five years.
Olamaie's more casual sister steakhouse also closed along with the South Congress Hotel in May. That leaves one remaining concept under MaieB Hospitality: Austin food truck Gimme Burger.