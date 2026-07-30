Taquería de Many
Fast-growing Austin taquería confirms new locations near UT and at Domain
A fast-growing Austin taco shop has confirmed two new locations in the works. Taquería de Diez (D/10) posted a screenshot of a story by restaurant, retail, and real estate publication What Now Austin to announce that it will be opening soon at 3023 Guadalupe St. The story also confirms a location at The Domain, which can be seen on the restaurant's locations page.
Taquería de Diez founder Raul Esquer told What Now Austin that management hopes to open the Guadalupe location by September 16, Mexican Independence Day. He also set an expected opening of the end of 2026 for the location at The Domain.
The Guadalupe Street location puts the taquería in a relatively high-traffic location, not quite on the University of Texas at Austin campus, but nearby, amid a cluster of other popular eateries including Black's Barbecue and Texas French Bread. The new taquería is only a few hundred feet from the Wheatsville Food Co-op grocery store that's set to close at the end of 2026, freeing up a piece of valuable real estate for the first time in 40 years.
Taquería de Diez is a relatively new restaurant, having originally opened in 2024. It became popular immediately, thanks to a fun atmosphere and authentic street-style tacos. The original downtown location, tucked down an alley, has a speakeasy feel that certainly helped the buzz, but successful outposts on South Lamar Boulevard and in the West Lake Hills neighborhood (as judged by online reviews) have proved that fans are satisfied even without the playful if-you-know-you-know business model.
The taquería is also leading the charge on a new revitalization project on 6th Street, thought that build out seems to be more of an undertaking, with an initial projected opening "in the first half of 2027."