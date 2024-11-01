austin's culinary stars
9 outstanding Austin eateries land on inaugural OpenTable Icons list
There's no denying Austin is full of high quality restaurants and talented chefs, and now nine local restaurants are earning new recognition in OpenTable's inaugural Austin Icons list.
The OpenTable Icons lists, which first launched in July 2024, highlight local eateries in 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada, from award-winners to trendy hotspots and all types of cuisine. Chosen restaurants must have recently earned Michelin stars, James Beard Awards or nominations, positive reviews from diners and critics, and more.
The newly released Austin list is a combination of fine dining establishments and international culinary experiences mostly located in downtown, Central, or East Austin. Mexican cuisine was the most represented on the list, with four out of nine establishments focused on modern or contemporary Mexican dishes.
The list also includes one cocktail bar, Prélude, which opened earlier in 2024. The According to OpenTable editors, this upscale and innovative bar received the honor thanks to its prestigious executive chef Mathew Peters.
"The only American to win the prestigious Bocuse d’Or, chef Mathew Peters applies that fine dining precision to playful dishes like corn hushpuppies with Iberico ham and black truffle sauce paired with clever cocktails like a tequila-forward highball topped with cornflakes and toasted rice," the editors wrote.
Here is the full list of Austin Icons:
- Red Ash Italia, an Italian restaurant in downtown Austin
- Jeffrey's Restaurant, an American fine dining establishment in Central Austin
- La Condesa, a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin
- Prélude, a new cocktail bar in Central Austin
- Canje, a modern Caribbean restaurant in East Austin
- Kemuri Tatsu-ya, a casual Japanese izakaya and Texas barbecue fusion in East Austin
- Este, a contemporary Mexican seafood spot in East Austin
- Suerte, a contemporary Mexican restaurant in East Austin
- Comedor, a modern Mexican restaurant with Texas influences in downtown Austin
Austin foodies will recognize longstanding local staples like Jeffrey's Restaurant, which has been mastering the art of American fine dining for nearly 50 years. OpenTable praised Jeffrey's for its dry-aged steaks, caviar service, an award-winning wine list, and more.
"An ownership change and a full renovation helped this stunner snag a spot among Bon Appétit’s best new restaurants in 2013, and more than a decade later it’s as good as ever," OpenTable's editors wrote. "Settle in for a memorable evening in one of the three different dining rooms, each with their own vibe from red leather booths to a taxidermied antelope head."
Pioneering establishments like Canje, CultureMap's 2024 Restaurant of the Year, also rightfully made the list. Canje's modern Caribbean fare and its brilliant executive chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph have earned national attention from the likes of the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Bon Appétit, and more.
"In a lively space decked with palm fronds and tropical wallpaper, dig into Caribbean-inspired dishes like Guyanese-style roti and West Indian curry that earned Bristol-Joseph his first James Beard nod," the editors wrote.
More information about OpenTable's Austin Icons list can be found on OpenTable. Texas travelers can also find OpenTable icons in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.