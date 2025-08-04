New Grapes
Arizona-based wine café Postino pops open second Austin location
Postino Wine Café, a relatively new-to-Austin wine bar chain based in Arizona, has opened a second location in town, at 1615 W. 35th St. The August 4 opening is right on time, according to the original announcement in April 2024, which coincided with the opening of the chain's first Austin location, on South Lamar Boulevard.
For non-Central Austinites, the almost entirely residential neighborhood around West 35th Street is called Bryker Woods, bordering a Kerbey Lane Cafe, the Seiders Springs Greenbelt, and Shoal Creek.
A press release promises a "signature mix of approachable wines, craveable bites and welcoming vibes." Postino has been well-received in Austin so far: online reviewers like the bruschetta (the chain's signature snack), the happy hour deals, and the relaxed, but fun atmosphere.
The bruschetta is the star of the show. Made on relatively large slices of toast, these finger foods allow for chunky toppings and creative pairings: a classic tomato, basil, and mozzarella; green apple with brie and fig spread; ricotta with dates and pistachio, and even a rotating chef's choice.
Bruschetta and other snacks at Postino.Photo courtesy of Postino
Alongside the bruschetta are panini, salads, charcuterie boards, and other shareables.
The wine list features varietals from all over the world including Italy (matching the mostly Italian menu), Spain, Austria, New Zealand, France, Argentina, Chile, California, and more. Bottles range from $59-$150, and glasses are $11-$20 — but during happy hour, which is every day until 5 pm, glasses are $6. Guests can also order beer, cocktails, mocktails, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
The restaurant celebrated its opening with some deals for the first customers, but latecomers can stop by on Saturday, August 9, for a special pop-up by Verbena Floral Design.
All Postino locations are different, and this one was designed in a collaborative process with team members. They wrote ideas on slips of paper, but the paper itself became the idea. Guests at the Bryker Woods Postino will get to write messages and "secrets" on scrolls to be held in a 3D-printed honeycomb installation. There's also a vanity mirror for selfies, cocktail tables, and furniture sourced from local vintage stores.
“We’ve had such a warm welcome in Austin, and we’re beyond excited to open our second location in the heart of Bryker Woods,” said restaurant group Upward Projects CEO Lauren Bailey in the press release. “This neighborhood has so much character and charm, and we’ve designed this space to reflect that. It’s inviting, creative, and full of little moments of surprise and delight. We can’t wait to share it with the community.”
Locations are also unique in choosing charity partners. For this location, it's Friends of the Children Austin. The nonprofit sets youth from age 4 through high school graduation up with professional mentors, or "Friends." For the first month Postino Bryker Woods is open, it will donate $1 from each bruschetta board sold to Friends of the Children Austin. The nonprofit will also stop by for an in-person visit on August 23 from 1-3 pm. Guests can decorate bookmarks for themselves and the children in the program.
Postino Bryker Woods is open from 11 am to 11 pm Mondays through Thursdays, 11 am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 am to 10 pm on Sundays. In addition to the daily happy hour, every Monday and Tuesday after 8 pm, guests can pair a bottle of wine and bruschetta board for $25.