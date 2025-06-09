Royal Blue Retreat
Austin's Royal Blue Grocery sets closing date for Congress store
Downtown Austin staple Royal Blue Grocery has determined a closing date for its 609 Congress Ave. location and is going out with a public party. Fans are invited to bid the store farewell from 5-9 pm on the final day, Friday, June 13.
So far, only the Congress location is closing; the rest of the store's locations do not seem to be affected.
"We are heartbroken to announce that after 15 incredible years of serving the community from our iconic downtown location, our landlord has decided not to renew our lease," wrote a spokesperson in an email statement. "We’re deeply grateful for the support and memories shared over the years."
To thank customers, the statement continues, the store's final day will feature free demos with a food and wine vendors from 8 am to 10 pm, a seafood boil for purchase until sold out, and a live brass band from 5-9 pm.
"Come raise a glass, share a memory, and help us close this chapter with joy," the statement concludes.
A flyer sent with the statement provides a list of participating vendors.Graphic courtesy of Royal Blue Grocery
Royal Blue Grocery is known for high-quality snacks and prepared foods, making it a convenient place for a quick stop downtown. In addition to pre-packaged meals, it also offers sandwiches that staff will heat up on the spot, plus beer and wine, and more standard grocery and household goods.
News first broke in April that the grocer would be leaving the storefront after 15 years because its lease was not renewed. According to in-depth coverage by KVUE, Royal Blue owner George Scariano complained of poor public safety in the area and neighbor 7-Eleven for enabling it.
Building owner Annabelle LeBlanc chalked the closure up to "changing preferences in the area," and Scariano countered that LeBlanc has never visited the business in person.
There is no public explanation to be found on the grocery's social media. However, recent posts do acknowledge the closure, including footage of hand-written notes on a "farewell banner."
"Come celebrate with us next Friday the 13th as we say goodbye to our Congress location, which has been a wonderful home for so many of our local vendors and friends!" says a short post about the final event.
This story has been updated to include a new statement as of June 11 from a spokesperson, as well as to update language about the decision not to renew the store's lease.