Holiday Out of the House
Thankfully, these 10 Austin restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is only a couple of weeks away, on November 27, and Austinites who favor a holiday experience outside of the home are in for a treat. Restaurants all around the city have released their holiday menus, from the classics reimagined to bold international twists. As usual, restaurants are getting booked up fast.
Organizing a family outing during a holiday doesn't have to be utter chaos. Here are some of the best Thanksgiving options around town that will make anyone glad their kitchen remained untouched.
Nômadé Cocina
1506 S. 1st St.
Nômadé is bringing the bold flavors of Yucatán to this year’s Thanksgiving table. The four-course menu includes a slow-cooked turkey in burnt chili salsa and "forbidden rice," duck in mole negro, a squash Caesar salad, and to end on a sweet note, a spiced pear dessert. To honor the region's accommodating nature, vegan options are also available. The prix fixe menu is $48 per person. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
The Peacock
600 W. 2nd St.
If a prix fixe menu feels too restricted, The Peacock at Proper Hotel is offering à la carte Thanksgiving specials with its signature Mediterranean twist. The main dish includes a sweet and savory turkey with sumac honey, natural jus, pistachio, and merguez stuffing, served with cardamon cranberry sauce along with seasonal dishes. A toffee pudding with pumpkin ice cream wraps things up. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Teddy’s Restaurant and Bar
1601 W. 38th St., Unit 1
For a classic Thanksgiving feast, look no further than Teddy’s Restaurant and Bar. The friendly bistro is cooking up a three-course menu ($65 per person) including a slow roasted turkey, carved to order with whipped potatoes, stuffing, seasonal greens, and house-baked dinner rolls. Guests can also opt for a slow-roasted prime rib instead of turkey. Seasonal cocktails will also be available. Reservations are available on Resy.
Arlo Grey
111 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Arlo Grey at the Line Hotel is leaning into the nostalgia and comfort of Thanksgiving for this year’s offering. The prix fixe menu ($85 per person) includes a honey roasted Rohan duck as the main dish, with more traditional sides such as green beans, sweet potatoes, potato au gratin, and sourdough stuffing. For dessert: a spiced pumpkin tart. The Line Hotel has committed to donating $50 to Central Texas Food Bank for every experience booked on OpenTable.
TLC Austin
1100 S. Lamar Blvd. Ste. #1150
TLC Austin promises a Texas-sized feast for the whole family this Thanksgiving. The dine-in turkey plates ($42 per person) include honey-sage roasted turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, a classic giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, and mac and cheese — which surprisingly seems to be absent from a lot of menus this year. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
BOA Steakhouse
300 W. 6th St. #100
Sophistication is always the centerpiece at BOA Steakhouse and its holiday offerings are no different. The Thanksgiving feast ($95 per adult, $47 for children under 12) includes a choice of roasted turkey, prime rib, or salmon filet as the main, with family-style starters such as butternut squash soup, mixed greens, and traditional side dishes like mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and stuffing. Guests can choose between a pumpkin or derby pie for dessert. Reservations are available on boasteak.com.
Skipjack Oyster
310 E. 5th St.
Seafood fans dreaming of a coastal take on Thanksgiving can head over to new kid on the block, Skipjack Oyster. The raw bar and seafood restaurant that replaced Stella San Jac is offering an elevated Thanksgiving seafood plate ($150) with jumbo shrimp, oysters, stone crab claws, tuna tartare, and more. There’s also a more traditional four-course menu ($70 per adult, $35 per child) with the classic roasted turkey, seasonal sides, and fall-inspired desserts. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
The Terrace Bar & Grill
701 E. 11th St.
Another newcomer, The Terrace at Downright Austin, is breaking with tradition this year in unexpected ways. The restaurant will offer its Thanksgiving feast earlier, beginning Friday, November 21, all the way to Thursday, the 27th. The seasonal three-course menu ($55) includes roasted Cornish hen with all the fixings, butternut squash soup, and pumpkin cheesecake. Guests can also order these dishes à la carte. No reservations needed.
Yamas
5308 Balcones Dr.
For a Greek take on Thanksgiving, head over to Yamas. Expect the bright, bold flavors of Greece infused with holiday classics. The prix fixe menu includes turkey with herb stuffing, homemade cornbread, Greek salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal greens, and pumpkin pie. Yamas’ regular menu will also be available on Thanksgiving. Reservations are available on OpenTable.
Corinne - Downtown
304 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Corinne’s downtown location brings its fresh and local take to this year’s Thanksgiving table without compromising on any of the traditional flavors. Patrons can enjoy a classic family-style Thanksgiving feast ($65 per person) featuring roasted turkey, sides with seasonal ingredients, and the restaurant's popular house-made desserts. Reservations are available on OpenTable.