Liquor on Lamar
Longtime Austin staple Twin Liquors opens new store on North Lamar
An Austin institution for wines and spirits has added a notable new location. Twin Liquors is now open in the Central Market Shopping Center at 4001 N. Lamar Blvd., which is operated by H-E-B.
Twin Liquors is a family-owned retailer that first opened in 1937 and has been involved in the community ever since. There are now dozens of locations in Austin, and a dense presence in San Antonio and Houston, several in Dallas-Fort Worth, and some solo locations as far away as Lubbock. The brand opened five stores in the past year and three are opening soon in San Antonio and Pflugerville.
“This location is incredibly special to us,” said co-owner Margaret Jabour in a press release. “Central Market has long been a destination for Austin, and we’re proud to bring a thoughtfully curated Twin Liquors experience to such a beloved space. It’s a natural synergy between our brands and a celebration of our shared Texas heritage.”
The release calls the store a “jewel box” to emphasize its "boutique feel" compared to bigger Twin Liquors locations. Shoppers can expect careful curation to make use of the space, and they'll find tequila, mezcal, wine, gin, whiskey, and more on the shelves.
Shoppers are invited to celebrate the store opening at a variety of special events, including a grand opening ribbon cutting with tastings and "swag" on April 28. Also coming up this month are a social with Aperol and Campari and a tasting for showing off local spirits. Events are listed on an online calendar. (The new location is listed as Twin Liquors - Central Park, and it's the last on the drop-down list.)
“We’re excited to welcome the community to celebrate this special milestone with us,” said co-owner David Jabour, Margaret's brother and vice chair of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, which will be hosting the ribbon cutting. “This location represents not only our continued growth, but also our deep roots in Austin and our long-standing relationship with Central Market. It’s a meaningful moment for our team, and we look forward to sharing it with our customers and neighbors."
Store hours across locations are Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, with delivery hours from 11 am to 8 pm.