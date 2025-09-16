Opa, Yalla, etc.
Mediterranean fest brings baklava and more to downtown Austin
A nearly 100-year-old festival is bringing great international food and music to downtown Austin once again. The 91st annual St. Elias Mediterranean Festival will be here from September 26-28 at St. Elias Orthodox Church (408 E. 11th St.).
Although the event technically is held at the church, most of it goes on in the parking lot, for a fun block party feel and as a press release promises, "all the falafel you can handle."
Food is the big draw, as Austinites will be representing their home countries or their heritage in vendor booths. The release lists gyros, kibbee, falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, spanakopita, and baklava as foods to look forward to. There will also be plenty of wines, local beers, and "Mediterranean-inspired" cocktails from Twin Liquors, which has been in Austin almost as long as the festival (since 1937 and 1934, respectively) and is a longtime supporter.
“Med Fest is more than a tradition for our family, it’s ingrained in our culture,” said Twin Liquors president David Jabour in a press release. “We’re honored to be part of the celebration and invite everyone to join the fun.”
Along with the good eats, guests can expect lively music, live performances, and even a dabke line — an easy-to-learn folk dance where participants hold hands and stomp while traveling in a circle. Listeners can enjoy the music from the sidelines while eating, too.
Topping off all this fun is a market for jewelry, artisan goods, henna, and other crafts.
Tickets ($5 donation) to the St. Elias Mediterranean Festival will be available at the gate. Kids 10 and under and college students with their IDs can attend for free every day, and everyone can attend for free on Saturday from noon to 4 pm. Hours are 6-11 pm Friday, noon to 11 pm Saturday, and noon to 6 pm Sunday. Cash will not be accepted, so guests should bring their cards or digital wallet, says the release.