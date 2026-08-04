where to drink in austin
Cool East Austin bar relocates + more tips on where to drink in August
August might signal the end of summer for some, but it's only the beginning for Austin's most punishing season of triple-digit heat, high humidity, and fan misters running 24/7. Whether it's a nice cold-brewed tea, a crispy beer, or a refreshing watermelon margarita, we're always trying to find new drinks to keep us cool while the summer blazes on.
Here's what we know about Austin's bustling brewery and bar scene this month.
Openings and relocations
A little more than a year after its initial opening in East Austin, vintage lodge bar Four Five Six has relocated a few blocks down the street. The bar is now open at 2337 East Cesar Chavez St., just steps away from La Barbecue. This this laid-back watering hole embodies coolness with its classic car meet-ups, pool tournaments, and affordable drinks.
ICYMI: For folks who are looking for booze-free third spaces, there's Moment of Tea, a new Japanese-inspired tea lounge that officially opened July 1 in the Zilker neighborhood at Casa de Luz (1701 Toomey Rd.). The space offers lots of cozy zones for visitors to settle in and enjoy a selection hot- or cold-brewed teas like matcha and hojicha, plus varieties from outside of Japan. The tea house is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 pm.
Events
A monthly event Austin partygoers have been waiting for is coming back: First Thursdays are returning to Rainey Street with live music, DJs, neighborhood activations, food and drink specials, and more starting August 6 at 6 pm. Visit Rainey maintains a comprehensive list of participating venues and their deals, but here are a few highlights:
- Bar Fino: $6 drafts and $12 spritzes from 4-7 pm, and $5 flatbreads while supplies last
- Bungalow: $1 drinks, a vendor market from 7-9 pm, and a DJ set from 9-11 pm
- Daydreamer Coffee: Reverse happy hour with $5 off wine glasses from 8-10 pm
- Stay Put: $5 Teeling Irish Whiskey highballs all day long
- Victory Lap: $4 domestic beers and a silent disco party from 9 pm to 1 am
A dozen South Austin businesses are combining forces for a one-day only "Summer Walkabout at the Yard" event on Saturday, August 8 from 5-10 pm. Attendees can stroll along E. St. Elmo Rd. and check out all the food and drink specials from places including St. Elmo Brewing, Spicy Boys, Spokesman Coffee, C.L. Butaud Wines, Nougatine Bakery, and even screen printing shop Raw Paw. Participating businesses can be found on Eventbrite and Instagram.
Austin Camerata and The Cathedral are hosting an intimate music experience that blends classic and contemporary string music with art and cocktails on Saturday, August 15. Noir: String Sessions at The Gallery will include a 45-minute cocktail hour before the show begins so attendees can explore The Cathedral's art gallery, hear a one-hour performance by a string quartet and vocalist Naala, and enjoy an open bar with cocktails and other beverages. Doors open at 1:15 pm for the 2 pm show; 4:15 pm for the 5 pm show; and 7:15 pm for the 8 pm show. Ticket prices vary and can be reserved via Eventbrite.
New happy hours, drink specials + beer releases
Mediterranean restaurant Ēma at Domain Northside has launched its new weekday happy hour running from 4-6 pm Mondays through Fridays. The happy hour includes $12 cocktails (old fashioned, passionfruit Aperol Spritz, cucumber mint margarita); $9 select glasses of red or white wine; $5 craft beer (Meanwhile Brewing's Darlin' Lager or Austin Beerworks' Pearl Snap Pilsner), and $9 mezze plates. The happy hour menu is available only at bar seating, which can be found at the main bar inside or on the outdoor patio.
De Nada Cantina has rolled out its August specials. In addition to four new flights (frozen margaritas, blanco tequilas, reposado tequilas, and añejo tequilas), De Nada is offering $2 off its 16-ounce frozen Beso de Sandía margaritas and Tromba Sandía margaritas from August 3-9. From August 10-16, skinny margarita flights will be $13, and cucumber skinny margaritas and skinny house rocks margaritas will both be $2 off. Both locations will also offer 10 percent off to-go half-gallon margaritas until August 30.
Pinthouse has two brews on the release schedule this month, and one of them is a returning favorite. The award-winning Mosaic Takedown — a DDH (double dry hopped) West Coast IPA with notes of blueberry, papaya, and citrus — will return to all locations' menus on August 8. The new beer on the horizon is a tropical hazy IPA called Thunder World that will make its debut Friday, August 21. Thunder World will offer "a crash of rainbow sherbet" that combines Maui pineapple, sweet clementine, and "a torrential amount" of hops, a press release says.