A Toast to William Chris
Hill Country winery makes prestigious World's Best Vineyards list for 2024
One of Texas' best vineyards has much more than the Lone Star State under its spell. William Chris Vineyards, located in Hye (out in the Hill Country) has been named the No. 63 best on the planet by World's Best Vineyards. This is its third year in a row on the list; in 2023, it was No. 60.
Despite a slight drop in the rankings, this is still a huge accomplishment. There are more than 100 wineries in the Hill Country, and William Chris was the only one to make the 51-100 list. It was one of two United States vineyards, the other being Brooks Wine in Oregon.
The top 50 vineyards will be announced on November 4, but if last year's winners and William Chris' ongoing regional dominance are any indication, Texas likely won't see any more wins. The list is compiled through the votes of nearly 500 wine and travel experts around the world, who make up the World’s Best Vineyards Academy.
The passage describing William Chris on the 51-100 list mentions the wines, the food, and also the general charm of the Hill Country:
"[...]William Chris uses minimal intervention to produce wines true to their origins from a luxurious winery near vinous hub, Fredericksburg, where you can expect a warm welcome and regular live music. Whilst overlooking the vineyards, a 'Winemaker’s Tasting’ introduces you to the range, which uses grapes you might expect for the climate like Grenache, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and some wonderfully deep Mourvèdre, along with those you might not, like a zesty white Picpoul and a newly developed sweet wine from Muscat and Malvasia. Add sustenance in the form of paired dishes with a ‘Vineyard Table Experience’ or at one of the weekly supper clubs, with picnics provided if you’re keen to explore [the] Texas Hill Country[...]"
It also names Enchante, which William Chris calls its "flagship," as the vineyard's signature wine. The only Enchante vintage still available on the winery's online store is 2021. The Bordeaux-style blend from that year is "brooding, wild, and sexy," the listing says, and includes notes of blackberry jam, eucalyptus, flaky pastry, creek bed, and more. "The palate is dry and gripping, with well-integrated oak on an almost full body," it concludes.
In addition to the regularly scheduled tastings, which can be booked by individual parties, William Chris is always hosting larger events that curious visitors can swing by. Most common are live music performances, but vineyard also hosts seasonal events like the annual grape punch (like stomping, but with hands) and participates in regional initiatives like the Texas Wine Month passport. Some events are members-only; the Hye Society Wine Club is currently closed to new members, but a waitlist gives an opportunity for new people to join as others leave.
The 51-100 list is available at worldsbestvineyards.com. More information about the top 50 announcement is available here. William Chris Vineyards is located at 10352 US-290, Hye, TX 78635