Good Deeds

Matthew McConaughey hits the road on COVID-19 face mask mission

By Paul Livengood, KVUE News
The McConaughey family is on a mission to deliver 110,000 face masks. Matthew McConaughey/Twitter

KVUE — Alright, alright, alright, Texas!

Matthew McConaughey may be a beloved and proud Austinite, but his pride extends long beyond Austin's city limits.

The Oscar-winning actor posted on his social media Thursday that he and his wife, Camila Alves, were hitting the road to help out hospitals in the rural areas of the Lone Star State. 

McConaughey will be donating 110,000 masks, courtesy of Lincoln, which McConaughey is the spokesman for. 

"Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas," McConaughey tweeted.

McConaughey has served as a role model for Austinites and Texans during the coronavirus pandemic, including numerous messages of encouragement to "stay home to help flatten the curve" and hosting virtual bingo nights with senior citizens in nursing homes.

