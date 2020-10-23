Big-name Austin architecture firm announces not-so-little changes

One very big Texas architecture firm is making a "little" change. Clayton & Little Architects, which is based in both Austin and San Antonio, is rebranding as Clayton Korte after 15 years.

During their tenure together, architects Emily Little and Paul Clayton worked on some of the biggest hospitality projects in Central and South Texas, such as the Hotel Saint Cecilia, Eberly, the Commodore Perry Estate, and San Antonio's Pearl Bottling Department food hall.

Little, who founded her first firm, Emily Little Architects, in 1983 before joining with Clayton in 2005, is now partner emeritus at the newly minted Clayton Korte. She will continue to work on limited projects, notes a release.

Along with commercial design, the pair's high-end residential work has garnered spots on the prestigious AIA Austin Homes Tour nearly every year, and landed on the pages of Interior Design and Architectural Digest, among others. The firm's footprint expanded beyond Texas in recent years to include California wineries, Maryland homes, and even a Hawaiian ranch.

The new Clayton Korte firm adds Brian Korte as partner after five years working at Clayton & Little. Prior to joining the company, Korte worked at San Antonio-based Lake Flato for 15 years.

With a new name and new partner, it will also be a new direction for the iconic firm.

“With the name change, we are signaling new leadership and driving new design direction," said Clayton. "While we will continue to build on the firm’s solid foundation, we remain committed to delivering world-class architecture, design, and service.”

What likely won't change is the demand for the firm's keen design eye and aesthetic. Among Clayton Korte's upcoming projects are Veramendi House, an anticipated hotel and mixed-use development on San Antonio's River Walk; a Honolulu hotel; the town square for Leander's anticipated Northline mixed-use development; and multiple wineries in California, which are being spearheaded by Korte.