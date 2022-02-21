Austin airport flies away with 2 new nonstops to popular summer playgrounds

In its continuing ramp-up of flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, American Airlines is launching seasonal nonstop service to two popular vacation spots.

The new flights are from Austin to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, Montana. John Wayne Airport is the closest airport to Disneyland, while the Bozeman airport is about 90 miles from the north and west entrances of Yellowstone National Park.

In addition, American is relaunching nonstop service from Austin to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, along the Florida Panhandle.

“We are thrilled to keep building on our record growth in Austin by providing local travelers more nonstop flights to beaches and mountains for their summer travel plans,” Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, says in a news release.

Santa Ana and Bozeman are American’s 33rd and 34th destinations to be added in Austin since the beginning of 2021.

Starting June 3, American will offer daily service between Austin and Santa Ana at the following local times:

Outbound flight departs Austin at 12:30 pm and arrives in Santa Ana at 1:30 pm.

Inbound flight departs Santa Ana at 2:35 pm and arrives in Austin at 7:30 pm.

Starting June 4, American will operate service between Austin and Bozeman on Saturdays at the following local times:

Outbound flight departs Austin at 9:30 am and arrives in Bozeman at 11:45 am.

Inbound flight departs Bozeman at 12:30 pm and arrives in Austin at 4:45 pm.

Also June 4, American will relaunch service between Austin and Destin-Fort Walton Beach on Saturdays at the following local times:

Outbound flight departs Austin at 9 am and arrives in Destin-Fort Walton Beach at 11 am.

Inbound flight departs Destin-Fort Walton Beach at 11:50 am and arrives in Austin at 2 pm.

Tickets for all three Austin routes go on sale Monday, February 21 on aa.com.