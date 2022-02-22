Air Canada launches new nonstop flights from Austin to Vancouver, B.C.

KVUE — Air Canada announced Tuesday that it will be launching a nonstop flight service between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Austin.

The service will begin June 1, with flights running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, according to Austin airport officials.

The flight will be serviced by a Boeing 737 Max aircraft with 169 seats, including 16 business-class seats.

It’s one of several recently announced new and returning international routes taking off from the Austin airport, including KLM’s service to Amsterdam, Lufthansa’s service to Frankfurt, Germany, and Virgin Atlantic’s service to London.

“After welcoming back Air Canada last fall, we’re thrilled to see their investment in our community with a new destination that leisure and business travelers will love,” says Jaqueline Yaft, CEO of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “AUS is dedicated to bringing our community closer to the people and cities outside of Austin, and adding new international destinations such as Vancouver is a large part of our commitment to Austinites and Central Texas travelers.”

Austin travelers can book their flights at aircanada.com.

---

