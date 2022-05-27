Texas' largest crystal lagoon dives into summer with floating cabanas and more

Texans ready to dive into Memorial Day weekend with a refreshing road trip can aim their cars toward Houston, for Texas’ largest Crystal Lagoons amenity. Lagoonfest Texas returns for its third year with crystal-blue water, white beaches, and the favorite aquabanas — the floating cabanas.

LagoonFest Texas runs Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day at 13900 Crystal View Blvd. in the Houston suburb of Texas City.

Visitors can expect cabanas on the beach and on the water and the largest inflatable obstacle course in the nation located on a crystal lagoon. Guests can also ride bumper boats, kayaks, sailboats, stand-up paddleboards, and aqua trikes.

More fun includes a catapult swing; the five-story Titan Slide; water jousting; and a game lawn with corn hole, spike ball, volleyball, a giant Jenga, Spider Pong, and Banzai Ball, notes a press release.

“This is your entertainment-packed resort vacation that you can enjoy again and again — without the hassle of airline travel,” said Uri Man, CEO of The Lagoon Development Company, the festival’s parent company, in a statement. “Our white-sand beaches and turquoise waters rival any that you might find at a tropical oasis. Add in all the things to do, and you have an ultimate beach vacation right here. Why go to ugly brown beaches when you can enjoy crystal clear water?”

The 12-acre lagoon, opened in 2020, is the signature feature of a 100-acre mixed-use entertainment district being built at the entrance to the Lago Mar master-planned community. The destination saw more than 8,000 visitors last year.

Ticket options include a day pass for $22 and several levels of season passes, which offer unlimited admission and additional access after Labor Day. Hours are 10 am-8 pm Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For tickets and more information, visit www.lagoonfesttexas.com.