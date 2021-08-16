Stars of The Mandalorian and Cobra Kai shine at Big Texas Comicon this fall

Celebrity devotees, get ready to geek out. Big Texas Comicon is returning with an in-person event this fall that is sure to kick up a frenzy among pop-culture fans and offer no mercy.

Taking place October 8-10 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, this year’s Big Texas Comicon features recognizable faces from the world of movies, TV, and comics — especially if last year’s pandemic-canceled event led you to hours of Netflix bingeing.

Headlining the convention this year is none other than Giancarlo Esposito, known for his role as Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and as Moff Gideon on celebrated series The Mandalorian. His presence at Big Texas Comicon marks just one of the steely actor’s recent Texas appearances, as he dazzled Mando fans at Comicpalooza in Houston earlier this summer.

Ticket holders will also have meet-and-greet opportunities with stars from fan-favorite Netflix series Cobra Kai, including the incomparable Martin Kove, aka sensei John Kreese, who perfectly personifies the “Cobra Kai never dies” mantra, as well as Joe Seo, who portrays Kyler, the show’s protagonist bully.

Additionally, Big Texas Comicon’s lineup includes:

Tony O’Dell , who portrays Jimmy, one of Johnny Lawrence’s crew from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai.

, who portrays Jimmy, one of Johnny Lawrence’s crew from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai. Ron Thomas , who portrays Bobby, one of Johnny Lawrence’s crew from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai.

, who portrays Bobby, one of Johnny Lawrence’s crew from The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai. Richard Brake of Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian.

of Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian. Irresistibly likable actress Holly Marie Combs of Charmed and Pretty Little Liars fame.

of Charmed and Pretty Little Liars fame. Richard Cabral of American Crime and the Lethal Weapon TV series.

of American Crime and the Lethal Weapon TV series. Brian Krause of Charmed, Mad Men, and just about every TV series to grace the screen since the late 1980s.

of Charmed, Mad Men, and just about every TV series to grace the screen since the late 1980s. Doug Jones , aka Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water.

, aka Amphibian Man from The Shape of Water. Pro wrestlers Kurt Angle and Christian Cage.

More details and the full lineup are available on the Big Texas Comicon website.



The event gives fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite stars and get photos and coveted autographs. And ticket holders can shop an array of vendor booths offering collectible toys, comics, sports, games, cards, and more.

Tickets for Big Texas Comicon are on sale now and can be purchased online or in person at The Alamodome box office in San Antonio. Three-day passes run $61 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-12. Children younger than 3 enter free. One-day passes range from $26-$36 for adults and are $11 for kids.

Organizers note they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely and will update ticket holders if plans for the event change but are currently fairly confident the show will go on. Follow Big Texas Comicon on Instagram for updates and to learn more about COVID-19 safety measures.