Disney Cruise Line sets sail on magical new voyages from Texas to the Caribbean

Texans ready to cast off with Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, and more friends can look forward to new Disney Caribbean cruises from Galveston in early 2023, the company announced.

Travel + Leisure first reported the news, noting that the Disney Magic liner will set sail from Galveston before “going down the bayou” for its debut season in New Orleans.

Bookings for 2023 itineraries open on October 21, Disney Cruise Line notes on its site. Early booking for Disney travel club members extends to October 18.

Cruises from Galveston to the Western Caribbean run four to seven days. For example, a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico runs January 2-6, 2023.

Other Galveston-Cozumel dates include January 19-23, 2023 and January 27-31, 2023. Prices range from $1,930 for inside to $5,018 for concierge for two passengers.

Another four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean, sailing to Progreso, Mexico, runs January 23-27, 2023. Prices start at $1,722 for inside to $4,018 for concierge for two passengers.

Meanwhile, a seven-day cruise from Galveston to the Western Caribbean, sailing to Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica launches January 6-13, 2023. Prices run from $2,974 for inside to $7,538 for concierge for two passengers.

Disney Cruise Line mandates that travelers aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated and take a COVID-19 test upon embarkation. Passengers under 12 are not required to be vaccinated, but must take a pre-trip test as well as a rapid COVID-19 test upon embarkation.

As Travel + Leisure notes, this policy is in line with a mandate set by the Bahamas in September. Ship captains must submit passenger manifests with each passenger's vaccination status, including when a ship stops at a cruise line's private island in the country.

Stay up-to-date on the Disney Cruise Line Galveston trips here.