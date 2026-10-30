Hats off to Buda
Buda celebrates Southern Sky Jewelry & Hats’ new downtown location
Buda’s vibrant downtown continues to shine with the arrival of a new location for Southern Sky Jewelry & Hats, a family-owned business bringing authentic Texas craftsmanship, legendary hat styles, and artisan jewelry to historic Main Street.
The Buda Economic Development Corporation (Buda EDC) is proud to spotlight Southern Sky, located at 310 N. Main Street, where owners Jeff and Janine Jones — local Buda residents — have created a retail destination that blends genuine Texas spirit with personalized service.
With more than 1,000 hats in stock across more than 100 styles from iconic brands STETSON and RESISTOL, Southern Sky offers something for every hat enthusiast. Customers can take advantage of hand-creased custom hat shaping and a full-service Hat Bar, where craftsmanship and individual style come together. The shop also features handcrafted artisan jewelry by master maker Janine Roseyl Jones.
Southern Sky will celebrate its new location with a grand reopening party on Saturday, November 7, from noon to 4 pm. Guests can shop in-store specials and enjoy giveaways and prizes while supplies last.
Visitors can explore Southern Sky Tuesday through Thursday.Photo courtesy of Buda EDC
Beyond retail shopping, Southern Sky also hosts private events at its Hat Bar, offering a distinctive setting for special occasions and company gatherings.
Visitors can explore Southern Sky Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. The shop is closed Mondays.
Southern Sky adds another locally owned business to Buda’s historic downtown, supporting the area’s unique shopping experiences and entrepreneurial spirit.
To learn more about Southern Sky Jewelry & Hats, plan a visit, or explore private event opportunities, visit SouthernSkyBuda.com.
Discover more about Buda and its growing business community through the Buda Economic Development Corporation.