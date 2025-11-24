Hotel Overhaul
Hyatt Regency Austin completes big renovation, opens new restaurants
A downtown Austin hotel has finished a big renovation project. Hyatt Regency Austin has spiffed up 448 guestrooms and suites, plus corridors, meeting rooms, and public spaces. Locals will likely notice the changes most at the new restaurant Ripple & Roots, which is open now alongside two other new dining concepts: a restaurant and a market.
The hotel announced the changes in June, making this a fast turnaround. The Hyatt did not have to close for construction.
Ripple & Roots is the signature restaurant, which has a bar and both indoor and outdoor spaces, including a patio on Lady Bird Lake. It can seat 146 diners, with 32 more stools at bar. Some new details since the announcement help paint a picture, presenting "bold flavors representing rich Austin food traditions."
That means locally sourced and sustainable ingredients for lunch, happy hour, and dinner. Diners can expect to see "reimagined Tex-Mex" by chef de cuisine Perla Alvarado and executive chef Kevin Patton, both of whom have worked with Hyatt for several years. A press release focuses more on the cocktail program, which spotlights drinks like smoked old fashioneds, mezcal martinis with smoked olives, prickly pear margaritas, and Texas craft beers and wine.
In addition to Ripple & Roots, the renovation includes Cypress Grove, which offers guest breakfasts and private catering, and Juniper Breeze Market for grab-and-go food and drinks. Guests can pick up baked goods, sandwiches, salads, coffee, beer, wine, and products from local small businesses like Stoke Juices.
In warmer weather, locals might also find themselves at the "newly refreshed" pool, with cabanas and a mobile bar.
The cabanas have great views of the Austin skyline across Lady Bird Lake.Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency Austin
New photos show off the guest spaces Austinites are less likely to see in person.
Unsurprisingly, the best feature in the guest rooms and suites is still the view of the city. The new design by Ealain Studios includes neutral carpeting, hand-stitched accent pillows, and art that nods to nature in Texas. Guests in regular rooms will now settle in alongside new luggage benches, desk chairs, and table lamps. Plus, two new suites add extra space and amenities like a soaking tub and private balconies.
Earthy tones are in at the Hyatt Regency, which seems to be prioritizing blending in over standing out.Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency Austin
In the bathrooms, there are new fixtures, wood accents, expanded and backlit vanities, and geometric tiles. These changes are meant to evoke a spa-like feel inside the room.
This standard bathroom goes for natural touches.Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency Austin
Other finishing touches around the property include cactus-inspired art in the lobby, new tech in meeting and event spaces, and a new 10x18-foot LED screen wall.
“As Austin continues to be a premier destination for business and leisure travel, special events and the local community, we’re pleased to welcome guests to the revitalized Hyatt Regency Austin, which ushers in a new era for our hotel,” said general manager Jeff Donahoe in the release. “By elevating every facet of the guest experience, from refreshed guestrooms to exciting new dining concepts, we’re better positioned to cater to all types of travelers visiting Austin with impeccable hospitality and amenities that reflects the best of the city and Central Texas."
More information and images (or mock-ups) of the renovated spaces are available at hyatt.com. Dining hours can be found here. Hyatt Regency Austin is located at 208 Barton Springs Rd.