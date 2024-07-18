Come Visit
Leave Austin behind for a day in historic and charming Buda
Located approximately 15 minutes south of downtown Austin, Buda is carving out its niche as a daycation or staycation destination for those in and around ATX.
And one of the best places to visit while you're there is Buda Mill & Grain Co., a 27,000-square-foot site that blends historic charm with modern shops, restaurants, boutiques, and even an art gallery.
The retail and restaurant destination includes repurposed structures from the area's farming, ranching, and milling past. These include a renovated 105-year-old cotton gin building, a large steel equipment shed, a historic elevated grain augur, and four vintage silos.
As cool as these renovated and restored buildings are, it's what inside them that's even more exciting. Take a peek at the ways to fill your day(s) when you zip down I-35 to Buda:
Raise a glass
What else do you need in life besides coffee and cocktails? Nate's covers all the bases, from a caffeine jolt in the morning to a vibrant full bar with live music at night.
Likewise, Water 2 Wine encourages you to squeeze the most from life. The fully operational winery blends, oaks, and ferments all its wine onsite, with grapes sourced from vineyards all around the world. Enjoy a tasting, buy a bottle, or even make your own “batch” with your own personalized wine label.
Let's eat
Ma’Coco Cocina serves up rich Baja and interior Mexican culinary traditions, emphasizing scratch ingredients for colorful, tasty, and traditional bites. From tacos to mole to fresh fruit frescas and cocktails, you’ll find an antojito just right for you.
Dos Olivos Market offers a curated selection of quality wines, beers, and gourmet foods, along with artisan gifts and market service restaurants serving fresh, made-from-scratch dishes. Shop everything from spicy pecan cold-smoked Texas chorizo to Spanish olive oils to house-made tomato bacon jam and red chili pomegranate salsa.
Using authentic Cajun spices and ingredients, Mudbugs serves Cajun food like you’ve never seen or tasted. Experience, passion, and a splash of sass go into shrimp and grits, po' boys, gumbo, and boudin, bringing the Bayou to Buda.
Shop around
Find the latest fashions and accessories at Ellipsis Boutique, which owner Amy stocks with sweet dresses, graphic tees, and awesome denim. You won't want to miss browsing the shoes and bags, along with jewelry, hats, and candles.
Get stocked for your adventure with Hays County Outfitters, home of clothing, shoes, gear, and more from brands like Teva, Vuori, CamelBack, Smartwool, Birkenstock, and Cotopaxi. There are even outdoor-ready accessories for Fido, so your pup can join in on the next outing.
The Mercantile at Mill & Grain was inspired by the owner's late-grandmother, who cultivated her love for cooking and all things kitchen, and her late-aunt, who inspired her love for home décor. The result is a modern-day general store that carries a classic collection of home and kitchen goods, upscale apothecary lines, apparel, and other accessories. From cookbooks and stationery to hand creams and cheeky baby onesies, it's all here.
Assemblage Contemporary Craftsman Gallery features handmade works of fine art by living American artists. Each painting, drawing, textile, sculpture, and piece of jewelry is a unique, one-of-a-kind item made with the highest level of dedication and passion.
Pamper yourself
Take a breath and relax at Willow Gardens Yoga, where a variety of highly trained instructors lead small group and private classes in ashtanga, hot yoga, vinyasa flow, and more. You can even refuel with fresh juices from the onsite juice bar, also co-owned by the studio's founder.
The stylists at Salon One 12 are elevating beauty through kindness — one cut, color, and blowout at a time. This #BudaGlamSquad is dedicated to making each visitor feel and look their best, and they love giving back to their community while doing it.
Come visit
This is your official invitation to come to Buda and savor good food and wine, shop locally, and listen to live music under the shade of a giant live oak tree. It's all here at Buda Mill & Grain Co., and it's waiting for you.