come to roost
New apartment hotel brings earthy suites to Austin's Rainey Street
A new hotel has landed in a busy part of downtown Austin. Real estate developer Method Co. has opened Roost Rainey at Paseo (80 Rainey St.), a 48-story mixed-use building.
This hotel is the first in Texas for the Roost Apartment Hotel brand, which has eight properties nationwide.
Roost Rainey contains 59 units and takes advantage of existing amenities within the Paseo building: a 12th-floor pool with bar service and cabanas, a spa, and a fitness center with reformer Pilates and yoga studios. There are also two floors for coworking.
It might be too easy to take a nap in this warm coworking space.Photo by Chase Daniel
The building also houses two food and beverage concepts. First there was Daydreamer Coffee, a lush space specializing in lattes and matcha, featuring eclectic decor, lots of woven accents, and interesting tile. Daydreamer opened in November 2025. In December, Mediterranean restaurant Amaya opened with similar, if more serious design elements and layered menu items like cured hamachi with cara cara orange and pistachios, and strawberry gelato with lemon olive oil and sea salt.
Daydreamer Coffee blends in with the rest of Paseo and Roost Rainey, which all share common design themes.Photo by Chase Daniel
An apartment hotel is a hybrid of the two accommodation types. Like apartments, the units are often multi-room suites with more amenities than most hotel rooms; however, they can be booked for short-term stays. In Roost's case, that means everything from a studio or one-bedroom to a four-bedroom suite, all of which include a full kitchen and in-unit laundry.
Additional suite amenities include a coffee program with coffee machines and grinders, curated furnishings that differ from one unit to the next, and a 24-hour concierge. The interior design across the board — by LV Collective, Method Co, and ZZ Driggs —has a warm, semi-Mexican feel with touches like dusty pink walls, natural materials (wood, clay, and straw), plants, expressive art, and statement lighting fixtures.
Bedrooms are simple, with much of the interest coming from textiles.Photo by Matthew Williams
A press release says the design "draw[s] inspiration from the history and cultural heritage of the Rainey Street Historic District," including the area's "Mexican-American heritage." Some vintage pieces sourced via Austin-based furniture store Four Hands add legitimacy to the historic feeling.
Art on the property was made by Alex Bodishbaugh.Photo by Chase Daniel
“Roost Rainey marks an exciting chapter in our continued national expansion, and we couldn’t imagine a better city for our first Texas property,” said Method Co. CEO and co-founder Randall Cook in the release. “Our goal with every Roost location is to create a beautifully designed, highly livable space that feels rooted in its surroundings."
Guests staying at Roost will have direct access to surrounding restaurants and bars, including the very famous Emmer & Rye less than a quarter of a mile away, plus the Ann & Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail and Lady Bird Lake.
The property sometimes looks like a vacation from Austin rather than to it.Photo by Matthew Williams
Online booking and other information about accommodations can be found at myroost.com. Rates are generally in the $300-400 range.