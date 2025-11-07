News You Can Eat
Mediterranean cuisine, Texas steak, and whiskey warm up Austin food news
Austin is having a very busy week when it comes to food news, and a lot of it is happening on Rainey Street. Plus, there are lots of options for beer and whiskey lovers, practical meals, and an opportunity to support Jamaica in its hurricane recovery.
Openings and closings
A new Mediterranean restaurant is bringing the sun to Rainey Street starting December 4. Although Austin's view of the Mediterranean seems to rest more commonly in the Levant, this restaurant embraces both the European and Asian sides. Called Amaya, the restaurant sits on the 12th floor of Paseo, a luxury residential tower at 80 Rainey St. Diners will find falafel with avocado labneh; cured hamachi with cara cara orange and pistachios; loukoumades, (Greek-style fried donuts); strawberry gelato with lemon olive oil and sea salt; and other diverse dishes. Amaya will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4-10 pm.
Daydreamer Coffee, from the same hospitality group as Amaya, will precede it at the same building on Rainey Street starting November 7. Austinites may already be familiar with the existing location at 2513 Seton Ave., which serves the West Campus area. This is the second Austin location for Daydreamer, and the eighth in the United States. The café will serve traditional espresso and matcha drinks, fun specialty drinks (the cookie butter latte or the toasted matcha with hazelnut, white chocolate foam, and chocolate, for example), and baked treats from Texas French Bread. Daydreamer will be open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.
Chains:
- Freebirds World Burrito, 126 Chris Kelley Boulevard, Hutto: This Austin-based chain opened its first Hutto location November 5. Freebirds is known for big portions and customizable menu.
- Everbowl, 13429 N US Highway 183, Unit 110: Everbowl's Austin debut will happen November 7. The bowls and smoothies franchise deals largely in fruit and other ingredients it categorizes as "superfoods."
- Eggs Up Grill, 9021 Goodnight Ranch Blvd., Unit 2100: This will be the second Austin location for the breakfast franchise focusing on classic diner food. No opening date has been shared yet.
Other news and notes
Twin Isle, a new Caribbean restaurant in Austin since September, is stepping up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa caused damage equaling a third of the country's gross domestic product in 2024. The restaurant will donate $1 from each custom bowl ordered in November to the American Friends of Jamaica, a general support nonprofit.
Chef Janelle Romeo is from Trinidad and Tobago, more than 1,000 miles from Jamaica but part of the Caribbean family nonetheless.Photo by Jessica Attie
Anniversaries:
- Emmer & Rye, 10 years, November 8 & 9: Leading local hospitality group Emmer & Rye is celebrating a decade at all of its concepts this weekend. The opening dinner on November 8 is sold out, but there are still tickets available to the larger party on November 9 that combines food from all concepts at Emmer & Rye (51 Rainey St., Unit 110). A $65 ticket pays for food, $15 drink tickets are available, and guests can stop by at any time from 3-7 pm.
- Meanwhile Brewing Co., five years, November 7-9: Although, frankly, Meanwhile feels like it's been around for a lot longer, this is the brewery's fifth anniversary. There will be five anniversary beer releases, plus three days of parties including vendors, live music, flash tattoos, volleyball, a cake pop-up, and more. A lot more information is available on the brewery's calendar.
- Lazarus Brewing, three years, November 8 & 9: Lazarus really has been around for more than three years; this pirate-themed celebration is just for the newer Airport Boulevard taproom. The family-friendly, two-day celebration will include a treasure hunt and other games, live music, a pirate ship bounce house, shrimp tacos, pirate brunch, and a beer release. More details can be found at lazarusbrewing.com.
Still Austin Whiskey Co. is hosting its Full Circle Sustainable Streak Dinner on Wednesday, November 12, at a secluded venue in Austin that's famous for weddings and photos, Sekrit Theater. Chef Jesse Griffiths of Dai Due and the culinary team at Mill Scale Metalworks (which makes smokers and grills) will work together on a live-fire, multi-course dinner to be paired with cocktails featuring Still Austin Whiskey. Everything from the grains in the whiskey to the cattle fed on native grasses are completely from Texas.Tickets ($150) are available at stillaustin.com.