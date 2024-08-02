where to travel right now
Late-summer hotel deals lead the 11 top Texas travel tips for August
Summer travel is reaching its end in August, as the season starts to wind down and children get ready to go back to school. Why waste those last precious moments hanging around the house when you could be exploring a new city or a small Hill Country town? Travelers looking for Labor Day weekend getaways, staycations, or summer road trip ideas can find them here, in our big roundup of 11 top ideas for a fun-filled Texas getaway in August.
At home in Austin
Austinites on the hunt for the perfect staycation can take advantage of Haywood Hotel's "Summer Staycation" package for stays through September 15. The package includes free hotel parking, free bicycle usage, a free concierge service, and a $100 gift card to one of the many top-notch restaurants in East Austin. The deal also includes a free activity of the guest's choice, which could be free swim passes to Barton Springs Pool, a distillery tour at Still Austin, indoor mini golf at Holey Moley, and more. Room rates begin at $179 per night.
As August is National Wellness Month, Hotel Saint Cecilia is going all out for its "Sleep Soundly" package, a sleep-focused turndown service that encourages mindfulness through relaxing amenities. The package includes a custom Hotel Saint Cecilia Chambray Notebook and Blackwing Pencils for journaling, a custom-made Lola James Harper x Hotel Saint Cecilia Candle, a bottle of Onda Solid Sleep Tincture, and a "Sleepy Time" cocktail that uses the tincture to help provide a good night’s sleep. The Sleep Soundly package is a $150 add-on, and nightly room rates begin at $433 in August.
Hotel Saint Cecilia is celebrating National Wellness Month with a special sleep-focused add-on package for guests.Photo by Grand Pifer
The Loren at Lady Bird Lake has a sweet offering and a suite deal this month. From August 1-31, Dallas' acclaimed La Casita Bakeshop will pop up — offering two cakes, pastries, cookies, and more — as part of the Cafe at the Loren's Cafe Collaboration series. The hotel has also extended its "Suite Deal" through August 31, with a 15 percent discount off best available rates for suite stays for two or more nights. The deal also includes a $50 daily food and beverage credit that can be used at the hotel eateries. Nightly rates for a suite with the "SUITEDEAL" discount code start at $400.
In the Hill Country
Travelers who seek a little more seclusion and a retreat-like atmosphere can take a day trip to Dripping Springs to visit Camp Lucy for the resort's yoga and meditation classes, a guided vineyard or property tour, and many other daily activities. Until August 31, Camp Lucy is offering 15 percent off standard room rates with the promo code "SUMMER." Nightly rates begin at $262 with the discount.
It's not a true day trip in the beautiful Texas Hill Country without a little wine to sweeten the deal, especially during harvest season, when many local wineries invite the public for grape-stomping events. Award-winning Stonewall winery Pedernales Cellars will host its inaugural Harvest Weekend Celebration, August 17-18, with a barbecue picnic and live music 10 am to 5 pm Saturday, and a paint and sip event 11 am to 2 pm Sunday. Visitors can also make their own "grape stamp" using corks to stamp paint onto the winery's branded t-shirts. Tickets for the Harvest picnic are $25, and tickets for the paint and sip activity are $50.
Pedernales Cellars will host its inaugural Harvest Weekend Celebration from August 17-18.Photo courtesy of Pedernales Cellars
In Houston
The Houston-area location of the famous Great Wolf Lodgeindoor waterpark chain is right on track to open its doors to the public on Wednesday, August 7. Located in Webster, Great Wolf Lodge broke ground in September 2022. CultureMap got an exclusive sneak preview of the resort in July, showcasing the play structures and enormous waterslides that reach at least four stories into the cavernous main area of the lodge. Ahead of the opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering 25 percent off single-night stays and 30 percent off multi-night stays with the discount code "COUNTDOWN," with rates beginning at $149 per night.
A rare showing of artwork by the late, legendary Beatles guitarist John Lennon, Give Peace a Chance - The Art of John Lennon, will be on display for a limited time at Off the Wall Gallery at The Galleria in Houston, August 20 through September 7. The pieces in the exhibit are lighthearted and open, focusing on Lennon’s themes of peace and human communication while showing a light side to the often controversial artist, leaning heavily into human figure doodles and animal scenes.
Hotel ZaZa Memorial City is bringing the classic rockstar life to guests with its new "Party Like A RockStar" package, which will include a bucket of energy-fueling goodies like High Noon Hard Seltzers, Celsius Energy Drinks, Chex Mix, and Sahale Snacks. The package is available during the entire month of August, and guests can now reserve the hotel's poolside cabanas for the first time ever to complete the rockstar experience. Standard room rates at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City begin at $269 per night.
Along the Gulf Coast
Galveston's boutique and food-focusedHotel Lucine is offering two different beach break packages for those who need one last getaway before the summer season ends. The weekday exclusive "Beach Break" package gives guests 15 percent off stays of two or more nights, plus a daily breakfast credit and unlimited drip coffee during their stay. The "Summer Breeze" package offers 15 percent off stays for two nights, with increasing discounts for longer stays of up to 25 percent. Nightly rates begin at $165.
It's time to schedule that last beach trip to the coast before the summer season ends.Photo by Johanna Andruchovici
Across North Texas
The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas in Irving is enticing families to spend Labor Day weekend at the fan-favorite luxury resort, August 30 through September 2, with its new "Safari Summer Send Off" package. The deal includes valet parking, late checkout, and two Ritz Kids passports that send children on thrilling adventures, like a daily safari-themed scavenger hunt; nightly movies on the lawn (The Lion King, Madagascar, and Rio); interactive and educational animal activities; and much more. Rates for the package begin at $710 per night.
The Western-luxe Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection in Fort Worth has made Time magazine's new list of the 100 greatest places in the world. Bowie House is the only place in Texas that was included on the prestigious list, with the publication praising everything from its decor, to its spa, to its setting in Fort Worth, which it describes as "booming."