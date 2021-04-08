Completely immersive Van Gogh art experience debuts under Austin's starry skies

If you’ve ever dreamed of immersing yourself in the magnificent masterpieces of Vincent Van Gogh, your dreams are about to come true.

Beginning June 18 and running through August 8, Austin’s Circuit of The Americas will host a limited-engagement run of “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” a three-dimensional, multi-media exhibition featuring more than 300 pieces of Van Gogh’s treasured works.

The mesmerizing event, which uses state-of-the-art projection technology developed by AV designers, will employ Van Gogh’s words, thoughts, and dreams to weave a narrative about the artists’ prolific body of work. Exhibition visitors can move through the scene, experiencing light and color projections that dance and refocus into Van Gogh’s well-known flowers, cafés, and landscapes, revealing his famous works like The Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Café Terrace at Night. And further heightening the experience, a symphonic score will play as visitors work their way through the exhibit.



Created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal entertainment creation company Normal Studio, the immersive show will run for a short time in Austin before moving to other engagements across the country.

Immersive art experiences have become all the rage, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, as traditional art museum visits have dipped. Another such Van Gogh show, “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” from entertainment producer Exhibition Hub and discovery platform Fever will begin touring in select Texas cities later this year, though Austin isn’t on that list. Additionally, a similar exhibition, titled “Immersive Van Gogh,” will run in Dallas from June to September.



Tickets to “Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience,” at COTA are currently available, with prices spanning from the $30 range to the $90 range, and art lovers who purchase tickets by April 11 using the code “Beyond” will receive a 10 percent discount on regular timed-entry tickets.