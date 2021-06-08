Massive new mural flows into downtown Austin's reimagined Waterloo Park

Austin is just months away from the anticipated reopening of downtown's Waterloo Park, and a massive new mural has just been unveiled to accompany the revitalized space.

Announced Tuesday, June 8, Wall painting for Austin is a "larger than life" work by renowned Venezuelan artist Artur Herrera, inspired by Waller Creek.

"Using animated, abstract biomorphic shapes and lines within a blue and white color scheme, Herrera's mural echoes the movement of the complex flow of water inside the Waller Creek Tunnel, as well as the vitality and essence of Waterloo Park in an urban environment," a release says.

The more-than-6,500-square-foot mural will envelop the Waller Creek Tunnel Inlet Facility at Waterloo Park, and is currently being installed by a team of notable Austin artists. Waterloo Greenway has enlisted Jason Archer and Josh Row of Show Goat Mural Works, as well as brother and sister Joe Swec and Jana Swec, for the installation, which is expected to be complete within three months.

Its completion, then, should closely align with the public reopening of Waterloo Park.

Slated for August 2021, the reopening will lift the veil on a totally reimagined urban space — complete with new green spaces, trails, and playscapes — and the 5,000-capacity Moody Amphitheater. You can read more about the park's transformation here.

Wall painting for Austin was commissioned by Waterloo Greenway Conservancy, in partnership with the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection and Parks and Recreation departments.

"As we continue our important mission to beautify and restore Waller Creek, showcasing artwork that is expressive of cultures all over the world will always be a top priority for Waterloo Greenway. We are thrilled to bring Arturo’s incredible design to life for all to soon enjoy at Waterloo Park,” says Jeanne Klein, Waterloo Greenway board member and art committee chair.