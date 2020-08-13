Austin's premier art museum opens for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

Austin's shutdown still hovers like a dark cloud, but one cultural attraction is providing a bright light in the reopening process. On Saturday, August 15, the Blanton Museum of Art will reopen for the first time in five months.

Austin's top art museum has already started its reopening plan, allowing museum access to Blanton members and University of Texas ID holders on August 12. This weekend, it will officially open to the general public with the safety guidelines and protocols one would expect in this time of social distancing, calling it "a top priority."

As part of those updated protocols, admission to the Blanton, which is located on the UT campus, will be available through timed reservations only. Reservations are available from 10 am–1 pm, Wednesay through Saturday, and 2–5 pm on Sunday. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday.

Reservations are also required for Ellsworth Kelly's Austin, the groundbreaking chapel installation that opened in 2018.

Mandatory masks for both visitors and Blanton staff are required while inside the museum and Austin. Social distancing measures, limited capacity, and frequent cleaning will also be in effect. See a full list of the safety measures at the aptly named theblantonmuseumisopen.org.

Once inside, visitors can catch three of the city's most anticipated exhibitions, all of which got cut short when the Blanton closed on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently on view are The Avant-garde Networks of Amauta: Argentina, Mexico, and Peru in the 1920s, on view through August 30; Ed Ruscha: Drums Skins, on view through October 4; and The Artist at Work, on view through October 25.