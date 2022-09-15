Camila Alves McConaughey leads H-E-B's state-wide celebration of literacy

Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial first lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.

Committed to literacy in the Lone Star State, H-E-B's Read 3 program encourages caretakers to read to children at least three times per week. This year’s Read3 Read In event invites Texans to participate in a state-wide reading event either in person at the Long Center in Austin, through local libraries, Texas Education Agency public schools, or virtually online at heb.com/read3.

“Since our humble beginnings in 1905, H-E-B has put a focus on supporting our community and making a positive impact. Our Read3 program is a passion project aimed to foster a love of reading and help every Texan child excel,” Christa Aldrich, H-E-B program manager, said in a release. “Our team at H-E-B is focused on empowering Texans to embrace furthering education and fostering literacy in order to help both communities and residents thrive in childhood and beyond.”

As part of the event, Camila Alves McConaughey will host a live reading of her best-selling book Just Try One Bite, a fun story of role reversal in which children attempt to get their picky-eating parents to try healthy, whole foods.

“As a mother, I wrote Just Try One Bite with children and their parents in mind. I wanted to create something that would tell a story but also foster a connection and strengthen family bonds through a shared activity,” said Camila Alves McConaughey in the release. “I’m honored to partner with H-E-B to emphasize how important reading with children is for both literacy and help enable that connection for families in Texas and around the country.”

Some of the events taking place as part of the Read3 Read In event on September 30 include:

In-Person Reading Experience with Camila Alves McConaughey : Thousands of Texans will join the author from 9 am to 11am at the Long Center for the Performing Arts for a live reading from her book, Just Try One Bite.

: Thousands of Texans will join the author from 9 am to 11am at the Long Center for the Performing Arts for a live reading from her book, Just Try One Bite. Virtual Reading Event Across Texas : The read-along will be livestreamed virtually on YouTube, Facebook and heb.com for participants across the country to read along.

: The read-along will be livestreamed virtually on YouTube, Facebook and heb.com for participants across the country to read along. School Reading Events : Select public and private schools across Texas will join together to read.

: Select public and private schools across Texas will join together to read. Laura Bush Foundation Grant Recipient Librarians: Texas school librarians will also host reading sessions at select school libraries across the state.

To learn more about the event or to take part in the H-E-B Read 3 Big Texas Read In, please visit heb.com.