New immersive Frida Kahlo experience brings iconic art to life in Texas

Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to two Texas cities in the near future.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibition currently on display in Dallas), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.

According to the exhibition’s website, visitors will see the Mexico-born artist’s work come to life on a grand scale thanks to large-scale projections accompanied by a musical score. Guests will be able to discover the people, events, and obstacles that made Kahlo the extraordinary woman she was.

Kahlo’s art has been described as magic realism, which blends realistic depictions of her life with fantastical elements to reflect her inner thoughts and struggles. The exhibition will use state-of-the-art technology to provide a 360-degree experience inside the colorful and vibrant world of Kahlo’s artwork.

The exhibition is heading to Dallas and Houston, as well as five other North American cities. There are no specific dates or locations at this point; more information is expected to come soon. Anyone interested in updates can sign up at immersive-frida.com.

This is not the first immersive Frida Kahlo experience for Texas. “Frida Kahlo Oasis,” a living museum, ran May 8 through November 2 at the San Antonio Botanical Garden.