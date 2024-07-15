club consciousness
Creative collective in Austin organizes artsy summer activity clubs
Between work and other life responsibilities, it’s not always easy for adults to find time for creative activities — let alone connect with others in the community. Whether you’re looking for a creative outlet or seeking a community to participate in for the remainder of the summer, Future Front Texas (FFTX) is helping to solve this conundrum with the release of its seasonal community clubs.
Returning for the third year, these community clubs are designed to cultivate creativity and community among local creatives. There are a total of 23 clubs in the lineup, all of which are open to the public and organized by Future Front members. The clubs have various start and end dates, but most of them run from July through September.
While the club topics vary — from "Quilt Camp" to "Slow Gardening Club” — they follow one of three themes: creative growth, creative practice, or creative connection. These themes are present in all of the Future Front’s events, from the Front Festival to the Front Market, plus all of the organization’s creative workshops, events, and conferences in between.
Formerly known as Boss Babes ATX, Future Front is an arts and culture nonprofit that produces events, shows, spaces, and resources for women and LGBTQ+ creatives in Texas.
Here’s a preview of some of the community clubs in store this summer:
- Making Minimalism: Hosted by a professional organizer and minimalism coach, this club helps members create a minimalist life practice. The club starts July 16, and there’s a one-time fee of $20 to sign up.
- Career Club: If you’re figuring out your next creative career move, this is the club to join. Career Club will focus on equipping members with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the challenging job market. It starts July 30, and it's free to sign up.
- Journaling in Nature Club: There’s nothing like a long walk or a journaling session to gain clarity, and this club combines both. Members will go on nature walks together, observe and reflect through journaling, and share their experiences with the group. This club starts in July (sign up or reach out to the host for an exact start date), and it's free to sign up.
- Improv For Life Club: Looking to break out of your shell? This four-part series will help members apply improv comedy principles to life, work, and community. The club starts August 4, and it's free to sign up.
- Literary Supper Club: Book clubs meet dinner parties at this bi-monthly gathering. Each month, members discuss a chosen novel, followed by a potluck dinner. The club starts July 17, and it's free to sign up.
- Cards in Bars Club: If you want to start a card or letter-writing practice, this is the perfect club to join. Members will meet at bars and coffee shops to make cards (card-making supplies included) and connect. This club meets once a month starting July 21 and running through November 17, and it's free to sign up.
Most of the clubs will meet at The Future Front House, the nonprofit’s community space, but some will meet in other public areas, such as a nature trail or coffee shop; It’s up to the club's host.
Sign-up instructions and club start dates are unique to each club. Meeting frequency also varies by club, with some meeting monthly and others offering a set number of sessions. Although the clubs are open to the public, some will have limited capacity, so signing up is the best way to secure a spot. Club details and sign-up links can be found here.
For more details on Future Front Texas and its year-round programming, visit futurefronttexas.org.