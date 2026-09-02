Armadillos and people first
Austin's Armadillo Christmas Bazaar shares 2026 lineup, resists AI art
One of Austin's longest-running art traditions is responding to the times but staying selective about how it modernizes. The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, founded in 1976, has announced its 2026 artist lineup and adopted an official new policy that centers human-made art. The bazaar will be held December 12-21 at the Palmer Events Center.
According to the online artist application page, the new artificial intelligence policy is as follows: "The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is committed to showcasing human-created artwork and craft; work generated primarily through artificial intelligence platforms is not eligible."
The policy does not detail what level or type of AI design the bazaar deems acceptable — presumably it allows a small amount, since the policy uses the term "primarily."
The type of AI starting impassioned debates in the art world is usually generative AI, which is different from traditional AI; examples of the latter include more controlled, algorithmic feats like recommending a TV show or controlling how a video game character moves.
It would be very disruptive, for example, to disqualify hand-drawn pieces that were made scalable in Adobe Illustrator, prints that feature a visualization of data, or wood sculptures cut by a laser tool that calculates its path to avoid setting the piece on fire.
Art markets are increasingly scrutinized for the art they carry, as more "slop" (Merriam-Webster's word of 2025) breaks through. Generic 3D-printed knickknacks are also facing criticism.
Some artists lament that AI-generated or mass-produced art takes up booth space (and spams search results), reducing exposure for artists who use their hands and more precise digital tools; on the other side of the booth, many shoppers are just tired of seeing it, especially in places where they expect to see community engagement. Some artists feel that generative AI has great potential to redefine the artistic process, raising questions about how much an artist's idea and prompting prowess weigh in the final product.
A press release explains that the new AI policy "protects the integrity of the Bazaar for years to come." It explicitly places value on knowing the story behind a piece, which aligns with the bazaar's core identity as a place for local artists and shoppers to connect directly.
"As AI-generated imagery becomes more prevalent, Armadillo believes there is increasing value in knowing who made the work, how it was created, and the human story behind it," the statement says. "The Bazaar’s new AI policy reinforces its longstanding focus on artistic intention, individual expression and direct human creativity – giving visitors confidence that the art and gifts they discover at Armadillo begin with human ideas and intention."
Bazaar producer Anne Johnson echoes the sentiment.
“You can meet the person who created something, hear the story behind it, and discover a piece that means something to you or to someone you love," Johnson said in the release. "We want to protect and strengthen that experience while continuing to evolve the way people experience Armadillo and what a holiday tradition can look like.”
Now that shoppers know where bazaar curators stand on AI art, they can expect to see nearly 200 human creators selling the following items at the 2026 event:
- sculptures
- paintings
- art prints
- photographs
- jewelry
- fashion accessories
- stained glass
- soap
- plants
- notebooks
- dishware
The full list of 2026 artists is available at armadillobazaar.com.
New this year, there will be longer hours on select days for a more relaxed experience, and VIPs will get to enter an hour early on opening day, December 12, to ensure they get the first picks from their favorite artists.
The bazaar is also famous for its live music. The musical lineup will be announced in mid-October, this release says. When the musical lineup is announced, tickets will also go on sale.