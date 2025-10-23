The Very 'Rary 2025
Austin art museum hosts K-12 fundraiser with musical premiere, crafts
A popular museum in Austin is throwing a big party this weekend to raise funds for its grade school art program. The Contemporary Austin is hosting its fourth annual benefit, The Very 'Rary, at its beautiful Laguna Gloria campus on Sunday, October 26. The event will welcome guests from 1-5 pm.
The Contemporary hosts guided and self-guided visits for K-12 students, plus other programming to get families and young people in touch with their artistic sides. This event will keeps kids and families busy with live music, collaborative art-making, and more.
This year's theme is a "surrealist safari," reflecting Laguna Gloria's 14-acre campus where visitors will find sculptures of people, animals, abstract shapes, and more.
The following special guests will bring the space to life:
- Theremin player Aileen Adler
- Magician Peter Hinrich
- Vibraphonist Collin Anderson
- Traditional Chinese folk musicians the Ruan Sisters
Guests will also get to catch the world premiere of Flourish! The Musical, an improvised performance by chamber orchestra Density512 that invites the audience to join in by singing. According to Density512, it's an "interactive one-act musical full of nature, fantasy, and community."
Finally, there will be creative stations for painting faces, making masks and animal-inspired art, and "whimsical adventures and unexpected surprises throughout the park," according to a press release.
Tickets ($40 for nonmembers, $35 for members) are available online. Children under 5 years old can enter for free. Food and beverages will be available for sale onsite. In addition to discounted entry, members also get entry to the members' lounge in the Driscoll Villa.
IMAGES: https://giantnoise.box.com/s/vcyv1sxvy0pc1zyrzq2cbxt5hv80i6ns