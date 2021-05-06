Austin swells as fastest growing major metro in the U.S.

KVUE — It's no surprise that Austin is once again the fastest growing big metropolitan city in the country.

According to U.S. Census Bureau figures released May 4, Austin's multi-county metro population increased to an estimated 2,295,303 people as of last July. This was a 3 percent increase from the previous year, making it the fastest population growth among metros with at least 1 million residents.

The Austin metro now ranks 29th among the nation's largest metros, moving up one spot from the previous year and ranking just behind Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Sacramento.

Since 2010, the Austin metro gained about 579,014 residents, a 34 percent population growth, according to the data.

In terms of raw population growth, the Austin metro averaged 184 new residents every day. That includes a natural increase of births minus deaths, as well as net migration, which accounts for people leaving the Austin area.

