2 hot Austin suburbs rank among America's most livable small cities

Two booming Austin suburbs are among the most livable small cities in America in 2022, according to personal finance website SmartAsset.

This year’s SmartAsset study lists both Cedar Park (No. 44) and Georgetown (No. 63) among the best small cities (those with populations between 65,000 and 100,000) to live.

SmartAsset’s analysis compared 286 cities across 11 metrics related to home affordability, job opportunities, health care accessibility, income equality, and entertainment density.

Topping the SmartAsset list of small cities again this year is O’Fallon, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. Flower Mound, Texas, blossomed into the list's top five, coming in at No. 4.

This is not the first accolade for the popular — and fast-growing — Austin suburbs. Georgetown was recently named the best city to start a business in Texas by WalletHub.

Elsewhere in Texas, the most livable small cities are: